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Andrew Scott said Oprah Winfrey hugged him in the street after she saw his new film ELSINORE, a story he shared with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Scott said the encounter followed the film's first screening before an audience at the Telluride Film Festival, where he spotted Winfrey in the crowd. "I watched nothing but Oprah!" he joked when Meyers asked if he had watched her watching the movie.

In ELSINORE, Scott plays Scottish actor Ian Charleson, whom he described as someone audiences might remember from CHARIOTS OF FIRE and GANDHI. The film centers on 1989, when Charleson was asked to play Hamlet at The National Theatre while living with HIV. Scott said Charleson's doctors told him the role would cost him time, and that waiting a couple of years might allow medication to develop, but Charleson chose to play the part.

Scott, who has played Hamlet himself for 150 performances, said there was no recording of Charleson's performance to study, so he re-learned the soliloquies for the film. He said the production avoids focusing on Charleson's death. "There are loads of gags in. It's very uplifting," Scott said. He also spoke about co-star Olivia Colman, who plays Dr. Margaret Johnson, and said the film is populated with people he has worked with in theater over the years.

ELSINORE opens in select theaters on November 20 and in theaters everywhere on December 4. Scott's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers follows his recent conversation about the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live, covered in Andrew Scott Talks Child Acting Start and Playing an Actor in ELSINORE.

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