Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Andrea Jones-Rooy to Premiere Solo Show WAYWARD at Caveat in New York
The production follows a academic who leaves a faculty job to build NYU's Shanghai campus and finds a world of underground performers.
Andrea Jones-Rooy's new solo show Wayward is set to have its world premiere on Friday, November 6, at Caveat in New York City. The performance will be presented live and live-streamed at 7pm ET.
Jones-Rooy is described as a comedy, science and circus multi-hyphenate chameleon. Wayward is the story of a professor's search for truth in Shanghai's underground.
About the Show
What happens when you discover a version of you that doesn't fit the life you've built?
At 30, Andrea Jones-Rooy was miserable. Despite earning a Ph.D. and getting a faculty job, her life felt small, lonely and sad. Desperate for change, she took an unusual job helping build NYU's new Shanghai campus.
In Shanghai she stumbled into an underground circus world of oddballs and misfits living by totally different rules. The only thing more surprising than finding out sword swallowing and fire eating are real was realizing she felt more at home there than anywhere else.
Wayward is a funny, improbable, and unexpectedly moving story about feeling lost, finding your people, questioning the rules, and discovering you're capable of more than you ever imagined.
Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage of the production is available here.
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