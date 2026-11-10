Andie MacDowell Discusses Filming GUARDING STARS in the Cold

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Andie MacDowell talked about making the new Christmas romantic comedy GUARDING STARS, including filming the holiday movie in the cold, during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

The segment centered on the film, which is described as a Christmas romantic comedy. MacDowell addressed the conditions on set and what it was like to shoot a seasonal story in chilly weather, using her time with the hosts to introduce the project to viewers.

The available details for this appearance focus on GUARDING STARS and MacDowell's experience making it. No additional release information, cast or crew credits, or other upcoming projects were included in the materials for the segment, so the discussion stayed on the holiday film and the shoot itself.

GUARDING STARS is positioned as a new entry in the holiday romantic comedy category, and the conversation gave MacDowell a chance to describe the production process behind it for the talk show audience.

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