NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Anderson .Paak and Cordae performed a medley of "Airbender" and "I'm On" as musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Both songs come from their album Heavy Is the Crown, which was introduced on the program as a number-one rap album.

The pair delivered the two tracks back to back, with The Roots providing support. The introduction described the performance as coming "with a little help from The Roots," and the studio audience cheered and applauded as the medley began and again as it ended.

After the performance, Cordae and Anderson .Paak thanked the crowd. Cordae said, "Thank y'all so much," and the two were greeted with a shout of "Number one!" as Fallon reminded viewers that Heavy Is the Crown is out now.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35c on NBC, with episodes available to stream on Peacock.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone