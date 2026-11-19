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Amy Poehler recalled accepting the inaugural Golden Globe for podcasting from Snoop Dogg while battling the flu, and previewed her new series DIG, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The conversation also touched on her work hosting the podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

Poehler said she was very sick right after the holidays when she won the award, and joked that she is "not quite sure if that actually happened." She also discussed what she has learned as an interview-podcast host. "I do like it a lot because I get to improvise, I'm realizing," she said, adding that she wishes she didn't have to ask guests questions. Meyers, who appeared on the podcast's first episode alongside Fred Armisen, Zarna Garg and Jackie Dratch, praised the experience, and the two traded stories about Dratch's technical mishaps during that taping. Poehler also described nerves before interviewing Paul McCartney on the show.

Meyers introduced Poehler as an Emmy- and Peabody-winning actress, director and producer known for SNL, Parks and Recreation, the Inside Out franchise and Mean Girls. She stars in DIG, which premieres November 23 on Peacock, and a clip shown during the segment featured her character discussing the proper reporting of artifacts. Poehler is working on the series with Hugh Laurie, whom she and Meyers both met when he hosted SNL. Meyers recalled a paranormal investigator sketch from that episode, written by James Anderson, in which a ghost farted, and said Laurie's episode was his last SNL.

The pair also swapped stories about their parents attending SNL tapings, with both saying Paul McCartney and Tom Brady were the hosts who most starstruck them.

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