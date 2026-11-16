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Amy Poehler on DIG, Parks and Rec Contrasts and GOOD HANG

Poehler also shared behind-the-scenes moments with the cast of the series set at an archaeological dig site in Greece.

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Amy Poehler appeared on TODAY to discuss her return to television in DIG, a new Peacock comedy she reunites with producer Michael Schur to make. She talked about how the series compares with Parks and Recreation and what is in store for her podcast GOOD HANG.

DIG follows four women working at an archaeological dig site in Greece. Poehler also shared some of the behind-the-scenes fun she has had with the show's cast during the interview.

According to earlier BroadwayWorld coverage, DIG stars Poehler and Hugh Laurie, with Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza also in the cast. The series is an adaptation of Kate Myers' bestseller Excavations. Schur and Poehler co-wrote the pilot episode and executive produce, with J.J. Philbin also serving as co-showrunner.

All 10 episodes of DIG are set to stream on Peacock on November 23. Poehler, who hosts GOOD HANG, recently welcomed Robert De Niro to the podcast, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

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