Amy Poehler, Hugh Laurie Star in DIG Peacock Premiere Red Carpet in Los Angeles

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Peacock hosted a red carpet premiere for the new original comedy series DIG on Monday, November 9, with a screening at The Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis Annenberg Center and an after-party at Avra in Beverly Hills.

Stars Amy Poehler, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza completed press on the Grecian-inspired red carpet to kick off the night. Attendees were ushered into the theatre for a screening of the first two episodes.

Also in attendance were DIG co-showrunners Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin, executive producers Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue, as well as guest stars Max Greenfield, Jason Mantzoukas, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Dan Bucatinsky, Bonita Friedericy, Mo Collins and Mason Vale Cotton.

All 10 episodes of DIG premiere on November 23, 2026 only on Peacock.

About DIG

DIG follows a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime.

Series Details

Premiere Date: November 23, 2026 (Binge)

Co-Showrunner/Co-Creator/Executive Producer: Mike Schur

Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: J.J. Philbin

Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Series Regular: Amy Poehler

Series Regulars: Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza

Executive Producers: Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue

Produced by: Fremulon, Paper Kite, Duck Duck Films, Dunshire, 3 Arts and Ocean Avenue

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Comedy, 10 episodes

Photo Credit: Peacock)



Photo Credit: Peacock)

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