My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Amy Poehler, Hugh Laurie Star in DIG Peacock Premiere Red Carpet in Los Angeles
Co-showrunners Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin attended the premiere alongside guest stars Max Greenfield and Jason Mantzoukas.
Peacock hosted a red carpet premiere for the new original comedy series DIG on Monday, November 9, with a screening at The Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis Annenberg Center and an after-party at Avra in Beverly Hills.
Stars Amy Poehler, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza completed press on the Grecian-inspired red carpet to kick off the night. Attendees were ushered into the theatre for a screening of the first two episodes.
Also in attendance were DIG co-showrunners Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin, executive producers Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue, as well as guest stars Max Greenfield, Jason Mantzoukas, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Dan Bucatinsky, Bonita Friedericy, Mo Collins and Mason Vale Cotton.
All 10 episodes of DIG premiere on November 23, 2026 only on Peacock.
About DIG
DIG follows a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime.
Series Details
Premiere Date: November 23, 2026 (Binge)
Co-Showrunner/Co-Creator/Executive Producer: Mike Schur
Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: J.J. Philbin
Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Series Regular: Amy Poehler
Series Regulars: Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza
Executive Producers: Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue
Produced by: Fremulon, Paper Kite, Duck Duck Films, Dunshire, 3 Arts and Ocean Avenue
Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group
Format: Comedy, 10 episodes
Photo Credit: Peacock)
Photo Credit: Peacock)
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