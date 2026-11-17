"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Amy Poehler Discusses Paul McCartney Interview, DIG IN GREECE, and Memory Drawing Game on Fallon
The comedian also spoke about learning to cook later in life during her appearance on NBC's late-night program.
Amy Poehler talked about interviewing Paul McCartney for her podcast, filming her show Dig in Greece, and getting into cooking later in life during a visit with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. She also joined the host for a drawing and memory game.
In the extended interview clip, Poehler discussed her conversation with McCartney for her Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, including who McCartney thinks does the best impression of him. She also spoke about filming Dig in Greece and about taking up cooking later in life.
The second clip shows Poehler and Fallon playing a memory drawing challenge. Each reads a list of random objects and draws them as fast as possible. They then go back and try to name every object to see how many they can remember.
The appearance is the latest in a run of guest visits on the NBC program. Recent episodes have included Taylor Kinney, who discussed the 300th episode of Chicago Fire and gifting Fallon a helmet, and Skyler Gisondo, who spoke about becoming a viral meme and working with Robert De Niro. Meghann Fahy also stopped by to discuss her move to New York City and her Gossip Girl debut.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock.
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