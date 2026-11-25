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Amelia Dimoldenberg said the final episode of CHICKEN SHOP DATE arrives this Friday, closing a series she has hosted for more than a decade, during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. She also described a romantic comedy she is developing and her casting ideas for it.

Asked about the end of the show, Dimoldenberg called it bittersweet. "I've had the show for like over a decade and it's been such a big part of my life," she said. She told Fallon the series has run nearly 13 years and that the last episode follows her journey to find her one true love.

The conversation also covered her red carpet work. Dimoldenberg recalled interviewing Bad Bunny at the SNL 50th concert, where she said Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Kristen Wiig were queuing up to speak with her. She also discussed her Oscars interview with Ethan Hawke, whose answer to a question about unrequited love she called "the quote of the year," and named Elmo as an unexpected guest on CHICKEN SHOP DATE.

Dimoldenberg is developing the rom-com with Gloria Sanchez, Will Ferrell's production company. She described it as the story of a pop culture journalist who falls in love with someone they have interviewed, which makes them question everything they knew about love. On casting, she said Conan O'Brien offered to play a restaurant server and that Paul Mescal did a brief audition during his CHICKEN SHOP DATE episode. Fallon volunteered to be in the film and was offered the role of best boy. The two also traded questions in the style of her show, including why Fallon needs a desk, and Dimoldenberg improvised a new Tonight Show theme song.

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