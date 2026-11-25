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Amanda Seyfried told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she never intended to play Elizabeth Holmes again after THE DROPOUT, but a call from director Nathan Fielder changed that. Seyfried appears in Fielder's documentary YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING, which is in theaters and available to rent and buy at home.

Seyfried said Fielder reached out to ask about her experience playing Holmes in the television series. "It was never my intention to re-create Elizabeth Holmes ever again," she said. Emma Stone connected the two, and Seyfried said she did not know Fielder beforehand. After an hour-long FaceTime conversation, she learned he had lived with Holmes for a month before Holmes went to prison. Fielder then asked whether she would be comfortable watching footage while cameras recorded her at her home, and she agreed.

Seyfried said her involvement grew from there. With Holmes in prison, the filmmakers had little access to her, and Seyfried said she was used as a stand-in to help understand her. She described receiving scripts only on set or through a restricted app the night before. She also described a dinner scene with Fielder and Holmes' husband, Billy, saying, "It was the Twilight Zone." Seyfried said she was involved for about a year and told "a lot of people" about the project, though only one person tweeted about it.

Fallon then introduced a clip of Seyfried and Fielder in the film. Seyfried's earlier turn as Holmes in the Hulu drama is covered in a prior BroadwayWorld story on THE DROPOUT.

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