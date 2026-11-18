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BIRD IN HAND, the feature directorial debut of writer-director Melody C. Roscher, premieres digitally November 19th. The film is a Future of Film is Female release and stars Alisha Wainwright and Christine Lahti.

Inspired by Roscher's own biracial experience, Bird In Hand follows the newly engaged Bird Rowe (Alisha Wainwright) as she returns to her rural hometown to plan the wedding with her narcissistic hippie mother Carlotta (Christine Lahti). Bird also has a hidden agenda, one that leads her to her mother's new neighbors, a misguided couple on a mission to 'rebrand' a plantation. Truth, lies, and fantasy collide against that backdrop, leading to a surprising climax as tender as it is funny.

Roscher's bitingly comic feature film debut (industry vet producer of acclaimed features including Martha Marcy May Marlene and Christine) weaves themes of race, belonging, and family into Bird's mercurial journey back to herself. James LeGros, Jeffrey Nordling, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones co-star.

Roscher and cast are available for select interviews.

About the Filmmaker

Bird in Hand is Melody C. Roscher's debut feature film as a writer and director; the film premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in the US Competition category. Her directing and writing work comes off years of producing film, television and commercial work. Some notable works include Borderline Films' Antonio Campos, Sean Durkin, and Josh Mond's works Christine; James White, Simon Killer, and Martha Marcy May Marlene. For these works she was nominated for two Independent Spirit awards including best first feature for James White, and Piaget Producer's Award for Christine. Other cult favorites include Dean Fleischer-Camp's Catherine, starring Jenny Slate, and Robin Comisar's Great Choice.

Melody hails from both New York City, and Richmond, Virginia where she now resides. She's a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Credits

Written & directed by: Melody C. Roscher

Starring: Alisha Wainwright, James LeGros, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Jeffrey Nordling, John Reynolds, Esco Jouley, Jernard Burks, K. Todd Freeman, and Christine Lahti

Produced by: Craig Shilowich, Alexander Schepsman, Danielle Massie, Cody Ryder, Sam Bisbee, Saba Zerehi

Country: US

Language: English

TRT: 90 min

About The Future of Film is Female

As an organization focused on equity, exhibition and distribution have always been essential to the work done at The Future of Film is Female (the 'what's next' after production and festival life). Its new distribution arm furthers the organization's mission to amplify women and nonbinary filmmakers and to play matchmaker to audiences. With experience as film programmers, the organizers see many films do not get any distribution or any theatrical screenings that they deserve. The goal is to release 1-2 films per year which allow for a bespoke distribution plan based on the film's needs and the cinema's audiences. This attention to detail, honing in on quality over quantity, is an intentional response to the moment; the goal is successfully engaging audiences with these independent films by women and nonbinary folks.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage: Alisha Wainwright and Christine Lahti star in BIRD IN HAND.







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