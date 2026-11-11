My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Ali Wentworth Discusses Her Role in Coming-of-Age Drama QUARTER
The film draws on co-director and star Kelsey Bascom's experiences with Type 1 diabetes.
Ali Wentworth talked about her role in the new film QUARTER during an appearance on Good Morning America. The actress spoke about the coming-of-age drama, which centers on a young person navigating adulthood while living with Type 1 diabetes.
QUARTER is inspired by the real-life experiences of Kelsey Bascom, who stars in the film and also serves as one of its co-directors. The story draws on Bascom's own path through early adulthood with Type 1 diabetes, giving the drama a personal basis in the filmmaker's life.
In the interview, Wentworth addressed her part in the project and what drew her to the material. The conversation focused on the film itself and on the story at its center, which follows a character managing the everyday realities of the condition while working through the milestones of growing up.
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