Ali Vitali, Coleman Hughes Join Bill Maher for Overtime Talk

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Ali Vitali and Coleman Hughes extended their panel conversation with Bill Maher in a new Overtime segment from REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher, the HBO program's post-show discussion in which Maher and his guests keep talking after the broadcast ends.

Vitali and Hughes were panelists on the Friday, November 6 episode of the HBO series. The episode also included a one-on-one interview with director Peter Berg about his film The Mosquito Bowl, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the lineup.

REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher airs Fridays on HBO from 10:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET and streams on HBO Max. The program's format includes an opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and Maher's signature 'New Rules.' Maher headlined his first HBO special in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network.

Details of the episode lineup, including Berg's interview and the panel featuring Hughes and Vitali, were previously reported in REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER to Feature Peter Berg and Panel With Coleman Hughes and Ali Vitali.

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