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Alan Cumming Discusses THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD Finale

The host also discussed his work on AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY and ROMY AND MICHELE 2.

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Alan Cumming Discusses THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD Finale

Alan Cumming spoke with Collider about hosting THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD, teasing what's ahead in the show's finale, and discussed his work on AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY and ROMY AND MICHELE 2.

The Traitors

Asked what makes a good 'Traitors' contestant, Cumming said: 'It's more about having instincts that don't necessarily have to do with gaming. That's what I like about the game.'

On his responsibilities as host, Cumming said: 'My job is to guide them into how they should be feeling, or even sort of cajole or manipulate them into feeling a certain way and therefore acting in a certain way.'

Discussing how he builds the character of Host, Cumming said: 'It's sort of like being in an immersive experience for me as well. As soon as I leave my room in the castle, I am him.'

Of this season of 'The Traitors: New Blood,' Cumming said: 'There's a great finish that you will not see coming.'

Looking ahead to the next season of 'The Traitors,' Cumming said: 'Juicy and hilarious. It's a very, very, very, very good combo of people.'

Asked about his dream guest, Cumming named Martha Stewart: 'I would love Martha, to be honest. I'm still Team Martha.'

Avengers: Doomsday

On encountering the film's large ensemble of characters on set, Cumming said: 'It was very confusing to me.'

He also reflected on returning to a familiar role, saying: 'I forgot how much I liked [Nightcrawler].'

Romy and Michele 2

On his character's arc since the original film, Cumming said: 'He's different from when you left him in the last film to now. There are some quite big things that have happened in his life.'

He also spoke about working again with his co-star: 'I just love Lisa [Kudrow] so much. We get on so well and have such a laugh together. I think she's brilliant, and it's so nice to be back on that set working with her.'

Photo Credit: Lenne Chai


Photo Credit: Lenne Chai
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