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The University of Alabama Million Dollar Band performed live on TODAY on Thanksgiving eve, ahead of its second appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Al Roker introduced the group after running through a set of numbers for the milestone 100th edition of the parade.

Roker said an estimated 3.5 million spectators typically line the New York route, cheering on 11,000 participants that include performance groups and volunteers. This year's lineup includes 28 floats, the largest being Santa's sleigh at 60 feet long, and 10 marching bands. "One of them, one of our traditions, taking over TODAY right now, ladies and gentlemen, the University of Alabama Million Dollar Band," Roker said.

The band represents Tuscaloosa and has a 114-year history, according to the segment. One of the hosts noted that bands like this prepare for years in advance, getting the invitation to the parade well ahead of time. The band was set to perform again live on the TODAY plaza after a local news break.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Nov. 26 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones on NBC and Peacock, with an encore on NBC at 2 p.m. ET/PT. As previously reported, RAYE will open the broadcast, which also includes a Broadway celebration with casts from THE BOOK OF MORMON, HAMILTON, and WICKED.

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