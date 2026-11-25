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Ken Ozzello, the University of Alabama's Director of Bands, visited the TODAY Plaza to discuss how the Million Dollar Band is preparing for its performance in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The band is one of 10 selected from more than 100 applicants.

Ozzello has directed the band for more than 20 years. This will be the group's second time marching in the parade. Its first appearance came in 2021, after the originally scheduled 2020 appearance was canceled because of COVID-19. Ozzello called the parade "part of Americana."

The preparation took more than a year, including securing music rights and approvals from Macy's and television, and the band raised more than $1 million for the trip. More than 400 band members and support staff are traveling from Tuscaloosa to New York. Along the route, the band will alternate between "Yea, Alabama" and "Tusk," then perform for about a minute in front of Macy's flagship store at Herald Square. Ozzello said the band is also performing a piece called "Sweet Home on Broadway."

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place Thursday, Nov. 26, in New York City and airs on NBC and Peacock. After the parade, the band flies home in time for the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Saturday. The parade's broadcast will also include a Broadway celebration, as BroadwayWorld reported, with casts from nine Broadway shows.

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