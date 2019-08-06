Adrienne Barbeau To Join The Cast Of THE PITCH-FORK

The Pitch-Fork, the new creation from Writer-Director Gregory Van Voorhis and Award-Winning Producer Sam Borowski has added another jewel to its crown. Legendary actress Adrienne Barbeau will be joining the cast to play "Ester" in one of the vignettes alongside actress Nicole Van Voorhis, who plays Mandy.

The film centers around an iconic horror filmmaker, looking to make one last big hit before his time on earth is done. To that end, he kidnaps five of the hottest auteurs in the genre and orders them to pitch their best story. The winner gets the movie green-lit. The losers? The dirt nap.

And Barbeau and Van Voorhis will be the focal point of one of those very stories, which makes sense since Barbeau is no stranger to horror ... or horror anthologies. She was one of the stars of Creepshow, which was a big influence on Writer-Director Gregory Van Voorhis.

"I am so incredibly excited about having Adrienne join our cast of The Pitch-Fork," Van Voorhis told Broadway World. "As a huge fan of the horror genre, I have long admired Adrienne's work. Creepshow was such an enormous inspiration in my writing this film, so it seems so surreal to be able to bring Adrienne, who starred in the classic anthology, on board to play the role of 'Ester' in our film.

"In fact, look out for an homage to Creepshow in Adrienne's vignette! I believe this will be the first time that Adrienne will play a role in an anthology since Creepshow, which makes this even more special for me. I am honored to be working with a legend."

In addition to Creepshow, Barbeau has starred in such horror / sci-fi epics as Swamp Thing, The Fog and Escape From New York.

Nicole Van Voorhis, who will be acting in the vignette with Barbeau was already excited at the prospect.

"It is a thrill to be acting alongside living legend Adrienne Barbeau," said Nicole Van Voorhis. "I am so excited that I will get to share the screen with her on The Pitch-Fork. I am genuinely counting down the days until we meet and work together."

Barbeau will be joining a legendary cast that already includes Tony Todd as the Host, who brings this little "dinner-party" together, with Daniel Roebuck (LOST, The Fugitive) and Duane Whitaker (Pulp Fiction), both veterans of multiple Rob Zombie movies, playing two of the kidnapped directors.

And, from what we hear, there will be several more horror icons and a few A-listers joining the roster.



"I feel like we're assembling a Dream Team," Borowski said. "And, we're not done yet! We've got a few tricks up our sleeve, so stay tuned ... And, Stay Fresh!"

The Pitch-Fork will begin principal photography the weekend of September 13th at Cliffside Park and Linden, New Jersey. The movie will utilize other various locations in New York and New Jersey throughout filming. More cast announcements are expected in the coming months.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You