Adam Driver on Playing Mister Sinister in the New X-Men Film

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Adam Driver discussed playing Mister Sinister in the upcoming X-Men movie and his new film PAPER TIGER during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.

Driver told Kimmel about being asked to appear in Marvel movies before this part, and he spoke about being neighbors with Matt Damon. He also brought up his uncle, who worked as a dog food delivery driver.

On PAPER TIGER, Driver talked about working with Miles Teller. Teller appeared on the same program in a separate segment, where he said the film was inspired by the life of director James Gray, as previously reported.

PAPER TIGER has also been discussed by another member of its cast. Scarlett Johansson talked about developing her accent for the crime thriller during an appearance on TODAY.

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