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Adam Driver discussed shooting PAPER TIGER on film, the uncle who taught him piano, and a surprise about SNL's Cue Card Wally during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Meyers introduced Driver as an Emmy-, Tony- and Academy Award-nominated actor currently starring in PAPER TIGER, which is in select theaters now and opens everywhere on Thanksgiving.

Driver said the film takes place in Queens in 1986 and was shot on film with tungsten lights and the equipment used at the time. He said the production reunited cinematographer Joaquin Baca with director James Gray, who had worked together before on TWO LOVERS. "So you kind of are reminded why you shoot on digital," Driver said. He also said he likes being at a payphone in a film. His character's name is Gary, which led to a back-and-forth with Meyers about the number of Garys in the 1980s.

Driver said the character is a cool uncle who does card tricks and plays piano, and that he drew on his own Uncle Kenny, a truck driver for a dog food company. Kenny taught him piano on his grandmother's instrument, starting with jazz, after his mother's lessons did not go over well. Driver said he knows only two card tricks and found that scene stressful. Meyers also revealed that Cue Card Wally, a familiar face to Driver from hosting SNL, is actually named Chris. Driver said he felt "totally betrayed."

Driver's co-star Miles Teller also spoke with Meyers about the film. Miles Teller joked about a PAPER TIGER 'throuple' with Driver and Scarlett Johansson and recalled the film's 10-minute standing ovation at Cannes.

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