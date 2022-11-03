Adam Devine, Melissa Villaseñor & More Join REINDEER IN HERE CBS Holiday Special

CBS announced the star-studded voices behind the new CBS Original animated holiday special REINDEER IN HERE®, which premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29 (9:01-10:01 PM, PT/ET), on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The one-hour special, filled with joy and magic for the whole family, will immediately follow the beloved holiday classic RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT).

REINDEER IN HERE's cast includes Adam Devine voicing Blizzard "Blizz;" Jim Gaffigan voicing Santa; Melissa Villaseñor voicing Candy; Henry Winkler voicing Smiley; Candace Cameron Bure voicing Pinky; Donald Faison voicing Bucky; Jo Koy voicing Hawk; Gabriel Bateman voicing Theo; and Brooke Monroe Conaway voicing Isla.

Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by acclaimed author Adam Reed, written for the screen by Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, and directed by former head of animation for Walt Disney Animation Studios Lino DiSalvo, REINDEER IN HERE is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer who has one antler that is significantly smaller than the other, and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other.

Meet the REINDEER IN HERE Cast and Characters:

Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait - one antler that is significantly smaller than the other - voiced by actor, comedian, singer, screenwriter and producer Adam Devine.

Santa, voiced by Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, New York Times bestselling author, Emmy-winning performer, and multiplatinum-selling recording artist Jim Gaffigan.

Candy, the oversharing snowgirl, voiced by comedian, actor, artist and author Melissa Villaseñor.

Smiley, an adorable and hilarious elf who has served as Santa's harried H.O.H.O (head of holiday operations) for the past 500 years, voiced by Emmy Award-winning actor Henry Winkler.

Pinky, the beautifully blingy and only all-pink reindeer at the North Pole, voiced by Emmy-nominated actor, director, New York Times bestselling author and producer Candace Cameron Bure.

Bucky, the big-toothed nervous-Nelly reindeer, voiced by actor and comedian Donald Faison.

Hawk, the endearingly dim-witted mohawked polar bear, voiced by stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy.

Theo, a lonely 10-year-old boy and the new kid in town who longs to make friends, voiced by young actor Gabriel Bateman.

Isla, Theo's brilliant classmate, voiced by young actor Brooke Monroe Conaway.

Reindeer in Here, the Simon and Schuster book inspiring the animated special, is now available as an updated giftable boxed set. The set comes with a timeless picture book and a lovable, huggable plush and charming new illustrations.

REINDEER IN HERE is executive produced by Adam Reed and based on the book of the same name. The special is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm. Executive producers and writers are Greg Erb and Jason Oremland (credits include Oscar-nominated "The Princess and The Frog" and MONSTER HIGH: THE MOVIE for Paramount+).

Jonathan Koch and Sander Schwartz are executive producers and Lino DiSalvo is director and executive producer. Animation production is by Ottawa-based JamFilled. Executive producers for JamFilled are Jamie Leclaire, Phil Lafrance and Kyle Mac Dougall.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.