Adam Brody Recalls THE OC Years, Kristen Bell and Whit Stillman WWII Film

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On SiriusXM's 'Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend,' Conan O'Brien sat down with Adam Brody, who spoke about the years he spent on The OC, working with Kristen Bell, and his upcoming World War II film with Whit Stillman.

On looking back at his years on The OC, Brody said: 'There's no social media. We were filming in Manhattan Beach, nobody's bothering us there. We, I was dating a co-star for like the majority of the time, so I wasn't even out in the scene, and we were as pretty insular group of, everyone was kind of dating each other, and our friends are friends.'

On working with Kristen Bell, he said: 'Having her and seeing the way she lifted everyone's mood. I was like, well, that's really something. That's really powerful. I haven't really witness that.'

The full interview is available here:

Adam Brody Says It Was A Friendlier Era When He Was Filming The OC (19:57-21:41)

Adam Brody: I think that era was friendlier in some ways. I mean, I think now with social media and like, okay, go now, here's a microphone, go talk to 50 million people. That seems like an awesome responsibility that I could have stepped in really easily.

Conan O'Brien: You felt you could, the OC hits, and you felt like you could still, there's no social media, and so you can just live your life and not be paparazzi bait.

Adam Brody: There's no social media. We were filming in Manhattan Beach, nobody's bothering us there. We, I was dating a co-star for like the majority of the time, so I wasn't even out in the scene, and we were as pretty insular group of, everyone was kind of dating each other, and our friends are friends.

Conan O'Brien: That's what it's like here and it switches. It's like Fleetwood Mac, it switches. I'm with Eduardo, then I'm with Gourley, then I'm with Sona, and Sona's with Eduardo.

Adam Brody: So I just wasn't, the outside world didn't intrude too much, you know.

Conan O'Brien: But also I think it speaks to your upbringing or character. It didn't intrigue you that much, being out there in that way, like, hey, look at me. Do you know what I mean?

Adam Brody: Yeah, I guess. I mean, I don't even know what the other version, I guess, if I went down a worse road, it's like, I guess what, like, there's substance abuse and there's toxic relationships and there's, like, I guess, a bottomless need for attention. And I fortunately didn't have that predilection. I think, both just because of chemistry and yeah, the nature of my upbringing. I didn't seek that.

Adam Brody On His New Whit Stillman Movie (33:43-34:23)

Adam Brody: I'm going to do something that's during adjacent to World War II, and so I'm in like World War II. I'm just absorbed in it, and I love it. I'm in heaven.

Conan O'Brien: Can you tell me anything about it? Because I'm-

I can. It's a Whit Stillman film. I don't know if you-

Conan O'Brien: Oh my God. Okay.

Adam Brody: Yeah. I love him and excited about it.

Conan O'Brien: Which era of World War II? Which part?

Adam Brody: It's 1943. Just outside London, Europe. So post blitz, but very blitz affected. So really focusing on the blitz, but broadening out for the whole thing as well, and my own research, I mean, because why not? And anyways, what a great excuse to reread The Splendid and The Vile.

Adam Brody On Working With Kristen Bell (37:19-39:00)

Conan O'Brien: I have to shout out, I mean, Kristen Bell is just a light, a bright, bright, bright shining light.

Adam Brody: She is, and she keeps us happy and well-fed and on time. And like, no, she's a real leader. And she sets the tone and the tone is lovely.

Conan O'Brien: She came in to do our pod and I'll never forget, she came in, she's talked to everybody, she did the podcast and she left. And I said to everyone in the room, I think if I had disease in my body, it's gone now. Because there was this positive glow and I thought I could have had a cat scan before and afterwards, and they say, genetically, you're 20 years younger.

Adam Brody: I had this controlled test years ago. We did this movie 15, maybe a little less than that, years ago. And it's based on a play where I am with, I do one scene with five different actors, actresses, and I'm in one room each time. So like one day rehearsal and then two days filming the scene. All wonderful caliber actors, just some of the greats and like everyone was equally fantastic. But in terms of the energy and in terms of, and it's an energy I don't possess.

I mean, I was just witnessing it. But like in terms of the mood raiser, for the crew, for everyone. And like I said, it was me, the same crew, the same set, but just a different girl five times. And having her and seeing the way she lifted everyone's mood. I was like, well, that's really something. That's really powerful. I haven't really witness that.





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