"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Ad-Rock and Mike D Reflect on 40 Years of LICENSED TO ILL
The Beastie Boys members joined Jon Stewart to mark the anniversary of the band's debut album.
Beastie Boys founders Adam 'Ad-Rock' Horovitz and Michael 'Mike D' Diamond sat down with Jon Stewart on THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central to discuss the 40th anniversary of the group's debut album, LICENSED TO ILL.
The two members of the Grammy-winning band looked back on how the group began in the 1980s, a period they described as a time when 'everybody was in a band.' They also spoke about the influence New York City had on the development of the Beastie Boys' sound.
The conversation also turned to milestone performances in the band's history that the members said they never saw coming. Reflecting on the creative approach behind the group's work, the pair said, 'We don't have to just make this one particular thing; why not create what inspires you.'
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