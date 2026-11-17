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Beastie Boys founders Adam 'Ad-Rock' Horovitz and Michael 'Mike D' Diamond sat down with Jon Stewart on THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central to discuss the 40th anniversary of the group's debut album, LICENSED TO ILL.

The two members of the Grammy-winning band looked back on how the group began in the 1980s, a period they described as a time when 'everybody was in a band.' They also spoke about the influence New York City had on the development of the Beastie Boys' sound.

The conversation also turned to milestone performances in the band's history that the members said they never saw coming. Reflecting on the creative approach behind the group's work, the pair said, 'We don't have to just make this one particular thing; why not create what inspires you.'

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