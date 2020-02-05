Acorn TV Celebrates Milestone 200th Episode of MURDOCH MYSTERIES

AMC Networks' Acorn TV is overjoyed to announce the exclusive U.S. premiere of the 200th episode of adored Canadian period mystery series MURDOCH MYSTERIES on Monday, February 24, 2020. The award-winning global sensation has been thrilling fans with intriguing plots, beloved characters and unique historical guest stars since 2008. Called the "Victorian CSI" (The Wall Street Journal) and "smart, fast-paced fun," (The Globe & Mail), Murdoch Mysteries follows Detective William Murdoch (Bisson) as he enlists radical new forensic techniques like fingerprinting and trace evidence to solve some of 19th century Toronto's most gruesome murders. Now in its 13th season, the top-rated series is one of the longest running Canadian dramas of all time. In its 200th episode entitled "Staring Blindly into the Future," Detective Murdoch faces one of his most challenging cases yet, investigating the disappearance of the world's greatest thinkers. With a variety of illustrious innovators (both new and old), as well as a returning villain, this milestone episode is a perfect celebration of all things Murdoch. Called a "glorious streaming service... an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter), AMC Networks' Acorn TV is North America's most popular streamer for television from Britain and Beyond.

Honored to speak at a conference featuring the greatest minds of the early 20th century, Murdoch must put aside his remarks and spring into action after inventor Nikola Tesla goes missing. A short time later, a starstruck Inspector Brackenreid (Craig) pursues Marie Curie for an autograph. To his shock the eminent scientist has also disappeared, along with a slew of other speakers. Murdoch enlists the help of Harry Houdini and his usual colleagues to solve the enigmatic vanishing act. Visionaries like Albert Einstein, H.G Wells, Alexander Graham Bell, Andrew Carnegie, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford all guest star in the momentous episode.

The period mystery has garnered an amazing 45 Gemini® and Canadian Screen Award nominations from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television during its run, and Yannick Bisson won Canadian Screen Award's "Fan's Choice Award." A part of the show's groundbreaking success is due to its incredibly loyal fanbase around the world. Bisson said in an interview with Global News that the fans' passion for the show drives everyone to ensure that "it is the best that it can be." He also cites the writers, producers, and cast who make the show "universal in its appeal," with a format that is "transferable across borders, languages and cultures."

Season 13 started its exclusive U.S. premiere on Acorn TV in December, with new episodes every Monday through April 13.

200th Episode U.S. Premiere: Monday, February 24, 2020





