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The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced its new film series and education programs for the winter season. The museum also announced that museum members can purchase tickets for winter programming on November 18, a day before they go on sale to the public on November 19.

Programming highlights include the annual return of 3D-cember; the Present Past film series including a restoration premiere of Wuthering Heights (1939) in 4K; Blue Sky (1994) with Jessica Lange; The Family Oppenheim (Semya Oppenheim) (1938); Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) with Live Orchestra; An Evening with Colman Domingo featuring Sing Sing (2024); Cabin Fever (2003) with Eli Roth; Veteran (2015) + Veteran 2: I, The Executioner (2024) with Ryoo Seung-wan and Jung Hae In; Finding Your Story Workshop with Carlos López Estrada; and more.

'One of the most rewarding things about being an actor is having the opportunity to bring stories and people to the screen that audiences might not be familiar with,' said Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo. 'I am thrilled to revisit Sing Sing and share this story at the Academy Museum with the Teen Council, and continue the conversations that a film like this can inspire.'

'It's been lovely to see Blue Sky continue to find new audiences over the years,' said Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lange. 'It was a remarkable experience making this film, and I'm looking forward to revisiting it, remembering that time, and reflecting on what made the experience so meaningful.'

'It's hard to believe how much time has passed since we made Cabin Fever! I'm excited to bring the film back to the big screen at the Academy Museum,' said filmmaker Eli Roth. 'There's nothing quite like experiencing a horror movie with a crowd.'

New Series and Programs

Dec 3-21 | Present Past 2026: A Celebration of Film Preservation

Now in its fourth year, the Academy Museum's celebration of newly preserved and restored films presents work from the Academy Film Archive as well as other archives, studios, distributors, foundations, and independent filmmakers worldwide.

Dec 5-19 | Drop-in Workshop for Families: Zombie Design and Storyboards

Inspired by the Zombies! exhibition, families can design and create their own zombie characters. They can then imagine their character in a scene by creating a storyboard.

Dec 7- Feb 26 | Dark Entries: The Birth of Horror Cinema

This screening series explores the origins of horror in cinema as showcased in The Horror Show's Gothic, Psychological, and Science galleries with chilling films released between 1920 and 1935.

Dec 26-31 | 3D-cember

The Academy Museum invites visitors to experience its state-of-the-art Dolby 3D projection systems with classic and contemporary films presented in three eye-popping dimensions. In its fifth year, 3D-cember is a favorite for anyone who loves an immersive, cinematic thrill.

Jan 2-31 | Trust the Artists: A Celebration of The Mirisch Company

To celebrate 70 years since its founding, this series showcases films with Academy Awards pedigrees-41 nominations, 24 wins-in a collection that illustrates the lasting impact of the Mirisch family's distinct stamp on American filmmaking.

Jan 3- Feb 28 | Kids Tours: LAIKA Stop-motion Animation

Step into the magic of HIDDEN WORLDS: The Films of LAIKA on a tour designed for curious visitors of all ages. Discover how puppets of all sizes, detailed sets, clever props, and stop-motion animation bring extraordinary stories to life.

Jan 15-30 | The House of Horror: Hammer Films 1955-1974

Hammer Films released its first feature film in 1935, but it was not until the mid-1950s that two smash hits would establish it as a global brand in big-screen horror-The Quatermass Xperiment (1955) and The Curse of Frankenstein (1957). This screening series explores Hammer Film's legacy of vivid and stylish genre cinema.

Feb 4-15 | Unapologetically So...Black Queer Women and Femmes on Screen

Guest programmed by Joy Brunson for Black Girls Cinema Club, this film series champions films that center Black queer women in its storytelling and uses Black feminist film theory as the framework to explore and expose the uses of the Black queer body as a site of resistance, agency, and love.

Feb 18-28 | Shohei Imamura: Below the Horizon

In honor of the centennial of this key figure of the Japanese New Wave, this series illustrates Imamura's bold, gritty take on life through eight of his quintessential films.

December Series and Programs

Dec 3-21 | Present Past 2026: A Celebration of Film Preservation

Dec 5 | Spotlight: Blue Sky (1994) with Jessica Lange

Dec 5 | Inside Horror: Frightening Sounds with Karen Baker Landers

Dec 6 | Spotlight: The Family Oppenheim (Semya Oppenheim) (1938)

Dec 7- Feb 26 | Dark Entries: The Birth of Horror Cinema

Dec 12 | Spotlight: Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) with Live Orchestra

Dec 13 | An Evening with Colman Domingo featuring Sing Sing (2024)

Dec 18 | In Focus: Choreographing Marilyn Monroe

Dec 26-31 | 3D-cember

January Series and Programs

Jan 2-31 | Trust the Artists: A Celebration of The Mirisch Company

Jan 15-30 | The House of Horror: Hammer Films 1955-1974

Jan 16 | Inside Horror: Crafting Monsters with Kevin Yagher

Jan 23 | Spotlight: Cabin Fever (2003) with Eli Roth

February Series and Programs

Feb 4-15 | Unapologetically So...Black Queer Women and Femmes on Screen

Feb 6 | Spotlight: Veteran (2015) + Veteran 2: I, The Executioner (2024) with Ryoo Seung-wan and Jung Hae In

Feb 6 | Inside Horror: Casting a Final Girl with Terri Taylor

Feb 6 | In Focus: Black Horror Stories

Feb 18-28 | Shohei Imamura: Below the Horizon

Feb 26 | Gallery Spotlight: Archiving the life of Marilyn Monroe

Feb 27 | Finding Your Story Workshop with Carlos López Estrada

Feb 28 | Drop-in Workshop: Tactile Filmmaking Workshop: Stop-motion animation inspired by The Horror Show

Ongoing Series and Programs

The Horror Show Tours | Thursdays-Sundays | Now-Dec 31, 2026 | 11am and 4pm

The Horror Show Tours (En Español) | Saturdays | Now-July 24, 2027 | Noon

Close-up Tours: Marilyn Monroe | Thursdays-Sundays | Now-February 28, 2027 | 1 and 3pm

Oscar Sundays | Every Sunday at 2pm (Free with general admission and for members)

Family Matinees | Every Saturday at 11am

Branch Selects | Every Wednesday at 7:30pm

Available Space | Monthly

Tickets and Admission

Tickets for film screenings and public programs are sold separately and do not require general admission to the museum. All tickets are available through advance online reservations via the Academy Museum's website.

Film screening tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (age 62+), $5 for students, $5 for children (ages 17 and younger), and $8 for museum members. Admission to daytime film screenings is $5.

Museum members receive complimentary general admission for unlimited visits and priority admission. Visitors can learn more about membership benefits, which include a 10% discount in the Academy Museum Store, and exclusive members-only advance film screenings, by visiting the museum's website.

Funding and Support

Academy Museum film programming is generously funded by the Richard Roth Foundation.

Additional funding provided by Participant, in support of programs that engage diverse audiences in the intersection of art and activism; Cinecittà in support of an annual programming series of Italian Cinema; Alfred P. Sloan Foundation in support of Academy Museum programs focused on science and technology in film and the science and technology of film; donors to the museum's fund in support of AAPI programming, including the Janet Yang Endowment: To Celebrate and Preserve Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander Filmmaking, Esther S. M. Chui-Chao, Julia and Ken Gouw, Cindy Huang, and Dr. Peter Lam Kin Ngok of Media Asia Group Holdings Limited.

The Horror Show is made possible in part by leadership support from Hammer Films and John Gore Studios. Generous support provided by Dave and Tara Dollinger, Regal, and Kimberly V. Strauss. Additional support provided by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Department of Arts and Culture. Academy Museum Digital Engagement Platform supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies. Technology solutions generously provided by Christie.

Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA is a traveling exhibition co-produced by LAIKA and the Museum of Pop Culture (MOPOP) and presented by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Generous support provided by Dave and Tara Dollinger and Kimberly V. Strauss. Academy Museum Digital Engagement Platform supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon is made possible by CHANEL. Additional support for Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon provided by ICON COLLECTION with the generous loans of objects. Generous support provided by Dave and Tara Dollinger and Kimberly V. Strauss. Academy Museum Digital Engagement Platform supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The Branch Selects program is made possible in part by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Program in Public Understanding of Science and Technology.

Support for the Academy Museum's Queer Film Programming provided in part by the Robert Gore Rifkind Foundation.

Veteran + Veteran 2: I, The Executioner with Ryoo Seung-wan and Jung Hae In is supported by CJ ENM.

Wuthering Heights (1939) was restored by the Academy Film Archive, UCLA Film & Television Archive, and The Film Foundation. Restoration funding provided by the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation.

Drop-In Workshops for Families are made possible in part by a grant from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

Academy Museum education programs are supported by Melina and Eric Esrailian, the Beverly, Donald, and David Kobrin Family Fund, Apple Original Films, Dr. Kathy Fields and Dr. Garry Rayant, the Nora McNeely Hurley Foundation, Snap Foundation, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Dave and Tara Dollinger, and The Helen and Jose Colton Foundation.

About the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy Museum is the largest museum in the world devoted to global cinema and the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking. The museum advances the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives, and collections. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, the museum's campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban Building-formerly known as the May Company building (1939)-and a soaring spherical addition. Together, these buildings contain 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters, the Shirley Temple Education Studio, and beautiful public spaces that are free and open to the public. These include: The Walt Disney Company Piazza and the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby, which houses the Spielberg Family Gallery, Academy Museum Store, and Fanny's restaurant and café. The Academy Museum is open six days a week from 10am to 6pm and is closed on Tuesdays and select holidays.

Photo Credit: Sing Sing (2024); Bride of Frankenstein (1935) courtesy of the Margaret Herrick Library; Pariah (2011), courtesy of the Margaret Herrick Library; Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), courtesy of LAIKA







Photo Credit: Sing Sing (2024); Bride of Frankenstein (1935) courtesy of the Margaret Herrick Library; Pariah (2011), courtesy of the Margaret Herrick Library; Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), courtesy of LAIKA

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