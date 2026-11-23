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The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced feature films eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film and International Feature Film categories for the 99th Academy Awards. Complete 99th Academy Awards rules can be found at https://www.oscars.org/oscars/rules-eligibility.

Animated Feature Film

A record 38 features are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category for the 99th Academy Awards. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category's other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

To determine the five nominees, members of the Animation Branch are automatically eligible to vote in the category. Academy members outside of the Animation Branch are invited to opt in to participate and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture. Animated features that have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country's official selection are also eligible in the category.

The complete list of eligible films for consideration for Animated Feature Film is available here.

Documentary Feature Film

One hundred ninety features are eligible for consideration in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 99th Academy Awards. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category's other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

Documentary features that have won a qualifying film festival award or have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country's official selection are also eligible in the category. Films submitted in the Documentary Feature Film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The shortlist of 15 films will be announced on Tuesday, December 15, 2026.

The complete list of eligible films for consideration for Documentary Feature Film is available here.

International Feature Film

A record 104 films are eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category for the 99th Academy Awards. One hundred films were submitted by countries or regions, and four qualified through the festival award pathway.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (more than 40 minutes) produced outside the United States with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track.

Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. The shortlist of 15 films will be announced on Tuesday, December 15, 2026.

The complete list of eligible films for consideration for International Feature Film is available here.

Preliminary voting for select categories for the 99th Academy Awards will begin on Monday, December 7, 2026, and end on Friday, December 11, 2026.

Shortlists for the 99th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, December 15, 2026.

Nominations for the 99th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 21, 2027.

The 99th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

About the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the world's premier film organization and is home to a global membership of more than 11,000 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders. The Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films. The Academy does this by recognizing and celebrating the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars, the Governors Awards, and the Scientific and Technical Awards. The Academy's affiliated charitable organization, the Academy Foundation, serves a public benefit through its robust educational, preservation and cultural activities. This includes the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the world's largest global film museum, the Academy Collection, the largest film-related collection in the world, and talent development programs for emerging artists. Year-round, the Academy creates opportunities for all communities to engage with the film world.

More information is available at www.oscars.org.

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