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The final trailer for AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY was the subject of a Good Morning America segment, which noted that the preview had reached just over 126 million views on Instagram alone and set off a wave of reactions from fans online.

The segment pointed to several moments that fans were discussing, including a callout to James Marsden's X-Men character, a glimpse of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers at home seen through a window, and the return of familiar superheroes. Robert Downey Jr.'s appearance as Dr. Doom was also part of the online conversation. In the trailer, a voice urges the heroes to "Put aside your petty squabbles. The time has come. Team up and stand together."

The hosts also flagged casting news in the footage. Hailee Steinfeld is back in her role as Kate Bishop, confirming the news while promoting her Disney animated movie HEXED, which was set to reach theaters the following day. AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY is scheduled to hit theaters December 18.

Good Morning America has followed the film closely, including a conversation with the directors. Joe and Anthony Russo discussed returning to direct AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY during an earlier appearance on the program.

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