AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Book 2 to Premiere on Paramount+ in May, Book 3 Later in 2027

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Paramount+ has announced that AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Book 2 will premiere globally on Paramount+ on Friday, May 21, 2027, with Book 3 of the original animated series to follow later in 2027. The series will conclude with Book 4.

The 13-episode Book 2 rolls out weekly with episodes 1-3 on May 21, 4-6 on May 28, 7-9 on June 4, and 10-13 on June 11.

Book 3 will also contain 13 episodes. Premiere details for Book 4 are to be announced at a later date.

The news was announced during an exclusive Reddit AMA with executive producer Ethan Spaulding and co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi.

AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS is the latest installment in the Avatar animated universe, from Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. In Book 2, entitled 'Discovery', Pavi continues her chakra journey to the Floating Isles and learns more about what happened to Korra. Meanwhile, Nisha discovers vital information about the mysterious spirit energy Pavi released from Ellora. The girls are brought together in New Ba Sing Se, along with all their unresolved issues.

Cast and Creative Team

Book 2 will see returning cast Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers for AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer. The series is produced by Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

All episodes of AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Book 1 are available to binge globally on Paramount+ now.

Earlier this year, AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS was renewed for Books 3 and 4 at New York Comic Con, where a new Paramount+ original animated series, AVATAR KURUK: WAVE OF CHAOS, was also announced.





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