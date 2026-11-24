NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

'Aquamarine,' a new live-action television series inspired by the beloved 2006 feature film, has been greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+. Bringing the fan-favorite story to a new generation, the series stars Kenzi Richardson (Coral), alongside Briella Guiza (Mia), Theodore Dalton (August) and Annika Reese (Paige). Emma Roberts (Claire) and Jake McDorman (Raymond) reprise their roles from the film and serve as executive producers. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who directed the original film, directs the pilot and executive produces alongside Susan Cartsonis, who produced the original film.

When teenager Coral moves to a dreamy seaside town, she begins unraveling the truth behind her mother's disappearance — and discovers her mother is a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface.

''Aquamarine' is a timeless coming-of-age story, and we're excited to bring its humor, heart and sense of wonder to a new generation,' said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. 'At its core, it's a story about the power of friendship, self-discovery and believing in yourself. And with a stellar cast led by Kenzi Richardson, there's a magical quality to this story that I think audiences everywhere will really connect with.'

The series is executive produced by Melissa Carter ('The Cleaning Lady'), Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum ('Purple Hearts') and Susan Cartsonis ('Descendants 3'), alongside Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman. The pilot is written by Sarah Watson ('The Bold Type'), directed by Rosenbaum, and executive produced by Watson, Rosenbaum, Cartsonis, Roberts and McDorman.

'Aquamarine' builds on the growing slate of coming-of-age stories for Disney+ and Hulu that are connecting with young audiences, joining series like 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians,' 'Coven Academy' and 'Phony.' The series underscores the platform's commitment to stories that celebrate self-discovery, friendship and the journey of finding your place in the world.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S. whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone