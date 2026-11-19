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Vertigo Releasing's APRIL X will make its U.S. streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, December 18. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, December 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET. APRIL X stars Connor Storrie, Lilly Krug, Tudor Chirila, Serban Pavlu, Tourialay Akbari, and Lulian Postelnicu.

A high octane, near future thriller about twins Bax and April. When April goes missing, Bax searches every dark corner of the post Soviet cityscape trying to find her, ultimately descending into madness.

The film is directed by Michel K. Parandi, written by Michel K. Parandi and Jack Coulton, and produced by Lavinia Postolache and Michel K. Parandi. The executive producers are Melissa Schon, Lavinia Postolache, Alfred DeCarolis, Andrew Robl, Eddie Ting, Andrew Sasson, Berite Labelle, Tracy Paul and Ben Barenholtz.

HBO Max offers a best-in-class movie selection from Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli, and more. From recent critically acclaimed features like Oscar winners 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners,' to fan-favorite franchises like 'It,' 'The Conjuring,' and 'Final Destination' – whether it's new movies or favorites from the robust catalog, kick off the weekend with a front-row seat to movies that hit different.

HBO Max is a global streaming platform that delivers the most unique and captivating stories, ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO Max is the destination for prestigious entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as iconic shows like 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory,' all in one place.

HBO is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO offers an extensive array of programming that includes recent fan-favorite hits like 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The White Lotus,' and iconic titles, including 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Sopranos,' 'Sex and the City,' 'Band of Brothers,' 'The Wire' and 'Succession.'

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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