ALONE IN AMERICA Officially Selected For The Chelsea Film Festival In New York City

ALONE IN AMERICA - an immigrant story has been officially selected for The Chelsea Film Festival in New York City.

The Chelsea Film Festival is an international film festival, enlightening the work of emerging filmmakers, producers and actors. It offers a wide range of films, such as documentaries and feature-lengths, focusing on the theme of "Global Issues". It empowers the work of risk-taking storytellers and remains committed to its mission to discover and develop independent artists and audiences around the world.

Chelsea Film Festival 2019

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 10:00 AM - Mon, Jan 20, 2020 11:30 PM EDT https://www.chelseafilm.org/

In today's climate, we found it necessary to give a voice to the millions of immigrants who have dared to take that leap of faith into uncharted waters. Packing nothing but a suitcase and their courage, each one leaving their homeland and families behind to make something of themselves. With hope in their hearts and a will to succeed, these brave souls would soon realize it was and still is a perilous voyage into the unknown. Yet they forge onward...why? to make a better life here in America. Just like all who came before and after our Rodolfo, they would endure unimaginable circumstances, prejudices and in many cases death. Alone in America -an immigrant story. Run time: 5:03The synopsis: Alone in America-an immigrant story. Once upon a time, in a small Italian village a rambunctious boy dreamed of making something of himself, despite his bullying uncles who are pressuring Mama to send the boy away; however, a mother's heart never surrenders. Shortly after his magnificent arrival to New York young Rodolfo would realize just how difficult it was to be an immigrant, Alone in America.Francesca De Josia is a Screenwriter, Artistic Director, Playwright, Creative Producer and Lyricist who is a seasoned veteran in Network Television (ABC, NBC, CBS) and musical theater. Her accomplishments range from staging and directorials in Lincoln Center theater to writing and producing full scale Musicals for the Broadway stage. She draws inspiration for her work from idyllic reminiscence of the past as well as the romance in everyday life. Her latest pursuit has brought her into the sphere of animated film, where she has written, art-directed and co-produced Alone in America - an immigrant's story.

A 20-year veteran of the Broadway and New York City Opera stage, Charles Mandracchia is an actor/singer turned director, producer, modeler, 3D animator, composer, vocal consultant, writer and artist. As an actor, Mandracchia has appeared in numerous Broadway and opera productions, including the original cast of Grand Hotel, South Pacific and Porgy and Bess. His credits extend from television to film, as well as the creating and developing of a sitcom for Paramount Pictures. As a vocal consultant, he has coached celebrity musical talent for Atlantic, Epic, Sony and Warner Brothers Records. As a director, producer, modeler, 3D animator, composer, writer and actor, Mandracchia's unique talents have culminated in the creation of his films You Got a Problem, We Are Friends and Big Pasta; all which have won dozens of IMDB festivals, 4 Hermes and 6 Tellys. His latest passion project, Alone in America, has won an award for first place for Best film, Best Voice Actor. Charles is also a member of SAG-AFTRA, AEA. http://www.charlesmandracchia.com





