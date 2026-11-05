ALL'S FAIR Cast Discusses Season 2 Success and Friendships

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Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts joined the co-hosts of THE VIEW to talk about the second season of the Hulu series ALL'S FAIR. The conversation covered the show's success following early criticism and the friendships that developed among the cast behind the scenes.

ALL'S FAIR follows the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene through a series of high-profile divorce cases, pairing courtroom storylines with the personal and professional entanglements of its characters. Kardashian, Watts and Nash-Betts star alongside Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, with Ryan Murphy and Kardashian among the executive producers.

Season 2 picks up with new allegiances forming inside the firm as friendships are tested. Nash-Betts previously discussed her friendships with her castmates and filming the new season during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, as reported in Niecy Nash-Betts Recalls Dressing as Rihanna for Halloween.

The cast has been making the rounds to promote the new season. Kardashian, Watts, Paulson and Nash-Betts also teased what lies ahead for their characters during a Good Morning America interview, covered in ALL'S FAIR Cast Previews Their Characters in Season 2.

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