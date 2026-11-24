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The action thriller ADRENALINE will arrive on digital platforms November 24, 2026, via Lionsgate. Costas Mandylor, Adam Saini, and Constance Payne also star in the film, which was written by Adrian Milnes. Louis Mandylor stars in the lead role.

The film is rated R for violence and language and has a running time of 75 minutes. It is directed by Massimiliano Cerchi, with a story by Cerchi and Adrian Milnes and a screenplay by Milnes. The producers are Andrei Lupu, Lellen Maric, Phillip B. Goldfine, Kevin Weisberg, and Lou Paik.

The official trailer is available on YouTube:

Synopsis

A family vacation takes a terrifying turn when the daughter of a relentless female FBI agent is kidnapped by savage killers. With any hope of saving the young girl slipping away, an avenging mother teams with a street-smart criminal to teach her captors the true meaning of justice. Action hero Louis Mandylor stars in this electrifying thriller.

Film Details

Genre: Action

Rating: R for Violence and Language

U.S. Release Date: November 24, 2026 (Digital)

Running Time: 75 minutes

Cast: Louis Mandylor, Costas Mandylor, Adam Saini, Constance Payne

Directed by: Massimiliano Cerchi

Story by: Massimiliano Cerchi, Adrian Milnes

Screenplay by: Adrian Milnes

Producers: Andrei Lupu, Lellen Maric, Phillip B. Goldfine, Kevin Weisberg, Lou Paik

Program Information

Year of Production: 2024

Closed-Captioned: Yes

Feature Run Time: 75 minutes

Subtitles: French, Latin American Spanish

Format: 16x9 (1.78:1) Presentation

Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio

Viewers can subscribe to the Lionsgate YouTube channel for the latest movie trailers and clips. More information is available at lionsgate.com/movies, and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Earlier coverage: ADRENALINE to arrive on digital platforms via Lionsgate.





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