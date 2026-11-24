"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
ADRENALINE Arrives on Digital Platforms November 24 via Lionsgate
Costas Mandylor, Adam Saini, and Constance Payne also star in the film, which was written by Adrian Milnes.
The action thriller ADRENALINE will arrive on digital platforms November 24, 2026, via Lionsgate. Costas Mandylor, Adam Saini, and Constance Payne also star in the film, which was written by Adrian Milnes. Louis Mandylor stars in the lead role.
The film is rated R for violence and language and has a running time of 75 minutes. It is directed by Massimiliano Cerchi, with a story by Cerchi and Adrian Milnes and a screenplay by Milnes. The producers are Andrei Lupu, Lellen Maric, Phillip B. Goldfine, Kevin Weisberg, and Lou Paik.
The official trailer is available on YouTube:
Synopsis
A family vacation takes a terrifying turn when the daughter of a relentless female FBI agent is kidnapped by savage killers. With any hope of saving the young girl slipping away, an avenging mother teams with a street-smart criminal to teach her captors the true meaning of justice. Action hero Louis Mandylor stars in this electrifying thriller.
Film Details
Genre: Action
Rating: R for Violence and Language
U.S. Release Date: November 24, 2026 (Digital)
Running Time: 75 minutes
Cast: Louis Mandylor, Costas Mandylor, Adam Saini, Constance Payne
Directed by: Massimiliano Cerchi
Story by: Massimiliano Cerchi, Adrian Milnes
Screenplay by: Adrian Milnes
Producers: Andrei Lupu, Lellen Maric, Phillip B. Goldfine, Kevin Weisberg, Lou Paik
Program Information
Year of Production: 2024
Closed-Captioned: Yes
Feature Run Time: 75 minutes
Subtitles: French, Latin American Spanish
Format: 16x9 (1.78:1) Presentation
Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio
Viewers can subscribe to the Lionsgate YouTube channel for the latest movie trailers and clips. More information is available at lionsgate.com/movies, and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.
Earlier coverage: ADRENALINE to arrive on digital platforms via Lionsgate.
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