"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
ABOVE THE BELOW Tickets On Sale as Idris Elba Co-Directs and Stars in Survival Thriller
Caitlin FitzGerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin also star in ABOVE THE BELOW, with a new clip now available.
Tickets are on sale now for the survival thriller ABOVE THE BELOW, co-directed by and starring Idris Elba, with Caitlin Fitzgerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. A new clip is also available. The film opens only in theaters December 4, 2026.
Tickets are available through the film's official site: www.abovethebelow.movie.
ABOUT THE FILM
After three astronauts survive a disaster in space, their unscheduled crash-landing leaves them trapped in the crushing depths of the ocean with no contact with mission control and oxygen rapidly running out. In a race against time where every breath could be their last, the crew faces impossible choices, mounting odds, and new dangers in this pulse-pounding story about what we do when faced with the greatest stakes imaginable. Idris Elba co-directs with Martin Owen and stars in this survival-thriller alongside Caitlin Fitzgerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.
Lionsgate presents, a Future Artists Entertainment production.
FILM DETAILS
Genre: Suspense, Thriller
Rating: R for Language
Runtime: 87mins
U.S. Release Date: December 4, 2026
CREDITS
Directed by: Idris Elba and Martin Owen
Written by: Elizabeth Morris, Matthew Mitchell, and Vicki Sargent
Created by: Martin Owen
Produced by: Gina Carter, Matt Williams
Cast: Idris Elba, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Hero Fiennes Tiffin
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