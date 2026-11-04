A PROUD FAMILY WIZMAS Trailer Released Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

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Disney+ today revealed the festive trailer for the new stop-motion holiday special 'A Proud Family Wizmas,' which will premiere Saturday, Nov. 14. Earlier, Disney+ unveiled the guest cast and premiere date for the special.

'A Proud Family Wizmas,' a song-filled stop-motion holiday special, follows Penny Proud after she inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it and then reluctantly agrees to make things right and save Christmas for the children of Emilyville and the world.

The new trailer highlights the artistry behind the stop-motion characters while teasing a whimsical holiday journey as the Proud family embraces the spirit of the season.

Cast

The cast of 'A Proud Family Wizmas' includes Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross) and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez).

Guest stars include Anderson .Paak (Mall Elf), Lil Rel Howery (Bubble), JB Smoove (Mall Santa), Karlous Miller (Benny), Tone Loc (Penny Loc), Earthquake (Big Mack), Luenell (Belinda), Affion Crockett (Billy) and the return of guest star Gabrielle Union (Talia Rogue).

Creative Team

Produced by Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Kids & Family, 'A Proud Family Wizmas' is directed by creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and written by executive producer Ralph Farquhar of BaR Productions, alongside co-director David Brooks and Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial. Kurt Farquhar returns as songwriter and composer, with six new original songs featured in the holiday special.

Ahead of 'A Proud Family Wizmas,' fans can stream 'The Proud Family,' 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,' and 'The Proud Family Movie' on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Disney



Photo Credit: Disney

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