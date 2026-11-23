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A FOX UNDER A PINK MOON, Soraya Akhlaghi and Mehrdad Oskouei's self-portrait of a 16-year-old Afghan artist leaving Iran while keeping her hope and art alive against seemingly insurmountable odds, opens Dec. 2 in New York at the IFC Center and Dec. 11 in Los Angeles at Laemmle Royal. The full list of playdates is available at kinolorber.com.

The film won Best Feature-Length Documentary at the 2025 IDFA and is nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2026 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Sixteen-year-old Soraya is a strong-willed Afghan sculptor and illustrator trying to find a way out of Iran and join her mother in Austria. This subtly textured self-portrait, shot by Soraya with her cell phone camera and co-directed with Mehrdad Oskouei, interweaves Soraya's illustrations with chilling scenes of her escape attempts, political news from Afghanistan, and videos in which she sings and dances, or shows The Bruises inflicted by her violent husband. Through masterful cinematography often filmed in dangerous conditions – and the protagonist's radiant energy – this empowering collaboration between an established filmmaker and a young new artist enables her to reclaim her identity.

Film Details

Directed by: Soraya Akhlaghi & Mehrdad Oskouei

Countries: France, U.K., U.S., Denmark, Iran, Austria

Languages: Persian, Dari

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Run Time: 77 minutes







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