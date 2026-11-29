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A DIFFERENT WORLD reached number one on Netflix within three days of its return, and cast members Kadeem Hardison, Cornell Young IV and Maleah Joi Moon discussed the milestone with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. Hardison said it has been 39 years since the series began, and called the result something he could not have imagined "in my wildest dreams."

Moon said she plays the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, describing the character as "a reckless, messy, wonderfully well-intended" young woman finding herself. Young plays Shaquille Johnson, the son of Ryan Johnson, a five-star recruit who lost his mother young and is navigating grief, love and career. Moon also spoke about the legacy of the series, saying she is glad to be part of "something that promotes hope to a new generation."

Hardison revisited the wedding scene from the original run, saying he went to the writers because he did not feel his character should interrupt the wedding of Dule Hill's character. He recalled a nervous take in which he stumbled over the vows. He also discussed working with Zendaya on CASEY UNDERCOVER, where he plays her father, and said he knew she was "a boss" when she was 17. His daughter Sophia appeared in the new series in a background role.

The three also spoke about their on-set chemistry. Moon said "the best actor is only as good as their scene partner," while Young said he is grateful to work across from her. The appearance follows a recent visit by Jasmine Guy and Cree Summer to the same program to discuss the series' return.

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