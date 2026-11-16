9th South African Independent Film Festival Returns to Cape Town With Lineup and Jury

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The 9th South African Independent Film Festival (SAIFF) returns to the Labia Theatre in Cape Town from 26 to 29 November 2026. The lineup includes New Zealand's official Oscar submission, Dian Weys' Cannes award-winning short, a secret screening of a new South African film and a 16-member jury that brings together leading voices from the South African and international film sector.

The SAIFF 2026 opens on Thursday 26 November with the Cape Town premiere of FOSTA (South Africa, documentary), directed by Eldon van Aswegen, a story that revolves around a former prisoner, Thulani 'Fosta' Headman, today a world-renowned DJ and co-founder of the Bridges for Music academy in Langa. The film features Black Coffee, Skrillex and Richie Hawtin.

The Jury

This year's SAIFF panel includes Embeth Davidtz (Schindler's List, Matilda), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Hotel Rwanda, Black Sails), Sibongile Mlambo (Black Sails, Siren), Sean Cameron Michael (Black Sails), Brendon Daniels (Four Corners), Siv Ngesi (The Woman King), Maurice Carpede (Generations, Voete van Goud), Suraya Rose Santos (Triggered) and Keenan Arrison (The Heart is a Muscle); Directors Darrell Roodt (Sarafina!, the Oscar-nominated Yesterday), Mandla Dube (Silverton Siege, Kalushi), Karabo Lediga (Sabbatical) and Nico Scheepers (Hen, Landmyn); Producers Khosie Dali (Sons of the Sea, Best South African Feature at the Durban International Film Festival) and Sanjeev Singh (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) and Editor Shelby Ncube, award-winning senior editor at Strangelove. Previous juries have included Natasha Thahane (Blood & Water), Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Peter Baynham (Borat), Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones) and Roel Reiné (Death Race).

Programme

Over four days, the SAIFF will screen eight feature films and 31 short films from more than a dozen countries. Most are African, South African or Cape Town premieres and many screenings are followed by Q&As with the directors, cast and crew in attendance. Since its first edition in 2017, the festival has become South Africa's leading platform for independent and genre-leaning cinema. It champions bold, inventive voices across horror, sci-fi, thriller, comedy and documentary, and builds bridges between local and international filmmakers. Programme highlights include the African premiere of Mārama (New Zealand, gothic horror), directed by Taratoa Stappard, fresh from its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, starring Ariāna Osborne and Toby Stephens, and the 20th Anniversary Screening of the cult movie Bunny Chow (South Africa), directed by John Barker on Saturday 28 November. The director, cast and crew will attend for the Q&A afterwards. Saturday 28 November sees the Secret Screening of brand-new South African independent feature, hot off its impressive North American international premiere and never before seen in this country. The title stays under wraps until the lights go down, but the filmmakers will be in the room for a Q&A afterwards and audiences won't be disappointed.

Dance Freak (USA, horror comedy), directed by Robby Rackleff and Alan Resnick; Vultures (Aasvoëls; South Africa/France, thriller short), directed by Dian Weys, that was screened at the Official Short Film Competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Unifrance Short Film Grand Prix and is now launching its Oscar campaign. It stars South Africans Edwin van der Walt, Jill Levenberg and Albert Pretorius. For the Short films there will be six curated blocks, including Fantastic Shorts, Platform Shorts, Obscura Shorts and Launchpad: Student Films. Highlights include the South African sci-fi thriller Mercury (directed by Alice Viskat and Julia Kinghorn, an African premiere).

A first this year is the Shot Pitching Competition that backs new genre filmmakers from idea to finished film, and gives a new group of filmmakers the chance to pitch their projects to industry, with the winner receiving development funding and a guaranteed slot at 2027 SAIFF. The road to the tenth edition (2027) is already taking SAIFF further afield. The festival is now an official festival on Letterboxd, and is in promising conversations with Gotham Institute (USA) and the Fantastic Pavilion (EU), the international genre-film showcase at the European Film Market and Cannes, about opening new doors for African genre filmmakers.

'We're on the road to our tenth year, and the SAIFF exists for two reasons,' says David Franciscus, SAIFF Managing Director, 'which is to promote, celebrate and create opportunities for genre-leaning African films and filmmakers on the world stage and build an appetite for bold, independent African cinema among audiences at home and abroad. Every film we screen gets press, marketing and real opportunities for its filmmakers- that's the platform we're building.'

Tickets and Partners

Tickets start at R90 per screening. The First Shot Pitching platform and both industry panels are open to all but advance booking is essential via Quicket. Opening Night packages are live and Closing Night packages will be released soon. For seats and to see the full SAIFF programme visit Quicket.

The South African Independent Film Festival 2026 is proudly supported by several industry partners such as the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), the Writers Guild of South Africa (WGSA), Panavision, The Refinery, Then Post, Cinemagic, Zootee Studios, Sound & Motion Studios, Be Phat Motel Film Company and Protagonist Studios. Cinema partners are The Labia, The Bioscope and The Roadhouse Cinema; media partner is Heart FM and hospitality partners are NY Slice and The Gorgeous George Hotel where the SAIFF closes on Sunday 29 November with the Awards Ceremony celebrating excellence in directing, cinematography, sound, editing and genre innovation.

Follow the SAIFF on Instagram at @saindiefilmfest | https://saiff.co/





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