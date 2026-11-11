90 DAY FIANCÉ Cast Members Relocate to Florida in New TLC Series 90 DAY: FLORIDA

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For years, the 90 Day universe has followed couples crossing borders and oceans for love. Now, some of the franchise's biggest personalities are sharing the same state, the same social circle and, inevitably, the same drama. In 90 DAY: FLORIDA, fan favorites Jasmine & Matt, Darcey & Georgi, Stacey & Florian, Loren & Alexei, Jovi & Yara and Cortney & Phillip share their real-life friendships that will bring them closer than ever before. The new series premieres Monday, December 14 at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.

Loren built her life in Florida with Alexei and their three children, while Darcey and Stacey headed south as their children grew older and went off to college. Jovi and Yara followed as Yara searched for a place to truly call home, while Jasmine traded the cold of Michigan for a lifestyle closer to her Panamanian roots and Cortney was already living in Florida with her parents when she met Phillip. As their lives converged, friendships formed off-camera and social circles intertwined. Now, those connections are at the center of 90 DAY: FLORIDA, where everyone knows everyone, everyone has an opinion, and no relationship issue stays private for long.

Jasmine is building a new life with Matt while navigating her divorce from Gino; Darcey confronts Georgi over troubling allegations that raise new questions about their relationship; and Jovi and Yara face unsettling rumors that threaten to create a rift in their marriage. Stacey and Florian work to reconnect after living in separate states, while Loren and Alexei add their own perspectives to a friend group where everyone's lives overlap. And as Cortney and Phillip prepare to walk down the aisle, Phillip's hesitations about Cortney's tight-knit friend group create unexpected tension on their road to 'I do.'

From parties and celebrations to emotional confrontations and unexpected revelations, one couple's drama quickly becomes everyone's business. Friendships are tested, loyalties are questioned, and when tensions rise, there's nowhere to hide.

90 DAY: FLORIDA brings together some of the franchise's most memorable personalities like never before, proving that when the 90 Day family gets together in Florida, the heat isn't just coming from the sunshine.

Fans can follow 90 DAY FIANCE on YouTube and TLC.com, as well as Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok, for the latest on all things 90 DAY FIANCE. The conversation is using #90DayFiance.

90 DAY FIANCE is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life's milestone moments. TLC is a global brand available in more than 75 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world.





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