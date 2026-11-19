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The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and CBS today announced that the 49th Kennedy Center Honors will air Sunday, December 27, 2026 (8:30-10:30 p.m. ET/8:00-10:00 p.m. PT) on the CBS Television Network, stream live on Paramount+ (Premium), and be available on demand. CBS has been the broadcast home of the Honors since the first ceremony in 1978.

The telecast will be produced by Den of Thieves, with Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager as Executive Producers, and Barb Bialkowski as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

Directing the special will be Micah Bickham, acclaimed live multi-camera director known for large-scale music and entertainment projects with the biggest names in music today.

Cheche Alara, Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning composer and producer, will serve as Music Producer and Music Director.

A limited number of tickets to the 49th Kennedy Center Honors, a black-tie gala, will be available to the general public on Monday, November 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET through the Kennedy Center's website.

As previously announced, recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. this December are legendary singer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Paul Anka; 16-time Grammy-winning producer and composer David Foster; Oscar-nominated actor and Grammy-winning music producer Andy Garcia; Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter David Mamet; and Country Music Hall of Fame member and two-time Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell.

The Kennedy Center Honors has celebrated the lifetime contributions of some of the world's most influential artists in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures and television throughout its 48-year history. On Monday, December 7, the 49th class of Kennedy Center Honorees will be recognized by their peers through performances and tributes from today's foremost performers at Capital One Arena, a world-class, next-generation sports and entertainment destination and a fixture of downtown Washington, D.C.

CBS is the Exclusive Sponsor of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Boeing is the Exclusive Underwriter of the Kennedy Center Honors Gala.

Delta Air Lines is the Official Airline of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Tiffany & Co. is the Official Medallion Partner of the Kennedy Center Honors.

About Den of Thieves

Den of Thieves boasts some of the entertainment industry's top production credits, including the MTV Video Music Awards for the past 20 consecutive years, 'Good Night, and Good Luck: Live On Broadway' on CNN, The People's Choice Awards, 'Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour', and the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concerts. The company is also the producing force behind some of the most recognizable televised and streamed shows and events, including the NBC's Red Carpet for SNL 50, Live from E!'s coverage of the Golden Globes, Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, The Met Gala for Vogue, and the benefit concert special 'Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief', which aired on CBS, NBC, ABC, and Univision.

About the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is America's National Cultural Center and living memorial to President John F. Kennedy. The Center presents world-class music, opera, theater and dance from the United States and around the world. Guided by its congressional mandate, the Kennedy Center serves as a national leader in performing arts education, offering programs that foster public appreciation of the arts alongside inspiring memorial experiences. Through its Office of Accessibility and VSA, the Center expands opportunities for people with disabilities to access, create and engage with the arts. In 2026, the Center marks 40 years of partnership with its artistic affiliate, the National Symphony Orchestra.

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