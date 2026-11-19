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The Television Academy Foundation today announced nominees for the 46th College Television Awards, which recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide, and revealed the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award.

Open to undergraduate and graduate students, the annual awards are among the industry's premier honors showcasing excellence in student-produced media and providing nominees with high-profile industry exposure within the Hollywood entertainment community. Twenty-four student-produced programs have been nominated, selected from 219 entries from 62 colleges nationwide. Entries are judged by Television Academy members, emulating the Emmy Awards selection process.

New for the 2027 awards program is the 'Vin Di Bona Trailblazer Award for Nonfiction Series,' a $10,000 award sponsored by Emmy Award-winning television producer, director and media entrepreneur Vin Di Bona. Best known as the creator and executive producer of America's Funniest Home Videos, he is widely regarded as a pioneer of reality-based and user-generated programming, transforming home videos into one of the longest-running and most successful primetime entertainment franchises in television history.

Awards and over $45,000 in cash prizes will be presented by television stars at a red carpet ceremony in Hollywood on April 3, 2027, to winning teams in nine categories: Animation Series; Comedy Series (for undergraduate students); Commercial, PSA or Promo; Drama Series (for undergraduate students); News; Vin Di Bona Trailblazer Award for Nonfiction Series; Scripted Series (for graduate students); Sports; and the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award.

Three projects are nominated in eight categories. Criteria for the College Television Awards reflects industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation. Each winning project will receive a $3,000 cash prize and trophy.

Nominees

The nominees for the 46th College Television Awards are listed below:

Animation Series

Honey Business - Brigham Young University

Adin Gates, Producer

Dallin Clarke, Director, Writer

Laika Howl - Savannah College of Art & Design Savannah

Aiden Gottschalk, Writer

Jack Trew, Director

Stone Lions Don't Roar - Savannah College of Art & Design Savannah

Avery Stratton, Producer

Rebecca Otto, Producer

Le Hang Whalen, Director, Writer

Comedy Series

C.U.L.T. - California State University, Northridge

Megan DeFrancesca, Writer

Evan Wilson, Director

Zander Faden, Producer

Candy Jar - Florida State University

Peyton Burton, Director, Writer

Nandhu Ramkumar, Producer

My Muselings & Me - Biola University

Eliana Henry, Director, Producer, Writer

Commercial, PSA or Promo

Equality Now: Hear Her Out - Brigham Young University

Audrey Skouson, Writer

Jacob Willford, Director

Madeline McCauley, Writer

Tabea Purtschert, Writer

Mallory Bennhoff, Producer

For the Swings That Last Forever - Brigham Young University

Moroni Wright, Director, Producer, Writer

Easton Budge, Director, Producer, Writer

Google Gemini - Launch It - Savannah College of Art & Design Savannah

Chelsea Nott, Producer

Brody Van Arnam, Director, Writer

Drama Series

Fear Gorta - Savannah College of Art & Design Atlanta

RJ Allen, Director, Producer, Writer

Luchadora - California State University, Northridge

Nicole Hernandez, Director, Writer

Maja Blackwood, Producer

Bridget Sonobe, Producer

Souls of Savannah - Savannah College of Art & Design Savannah

Nora Wilson-Pratt, Producer, Writer

John Leonardi, Producer

Grace Cafagna, Writer

Sam Prim, Director, Writer

Angelina Gabuzda, Director

Nils Mourato Behrend, Director

Jack Bart, Director

News

FOCUS: Our AI Journeys - Montclair State University

Luciana Martinez, Director, Producer, Writer

Rozin Abdat, Director, Producer, Writer

Sarah Kurz, Director, Producer, Writer

Santi Calle Cifuentes, Director, Producer, Writer

Miky Arias, Director, Producer, Writer

Kevin Borreli, Producer, Writer

Gabriel Ordonez-Bautista, Producer, Writer

Ryan Schultz, Producer, Writer

Jose Calderon III, Producer, Writer

Andrew Cooper, Producer, Writer

Rajas Deshpande, Producer, Writer

Sophia Lazaridis, Producer, Writer

Anya Maruschak, Producer, Writer

Ariana Meshi, Producer, Writer

Suzana Ulloa, Producer, Writer

Hometown Heroes: UMTV Special Presentation Spring 2026 – University of Miami

Taryn Jacobs, Producer, Writer

Delanie Haddad, Director, Producer, Writer

Melanie Lowe, Writer

Wrigley Kordt, Writer

Ximena Hidalgo, Writer

Johnny Mustion, Writer

Shea McDonald, Writer

Brian Matute, Writer

WUFT News - When the Smoke Settles - University of Florida

Alexis Vivanco, Director, Writer

Sebastian Broche, Producer

Vicky Perez, Writer

Drew Bank, Writer

Vin Di Bona Trailblazer Award for Nonfiction Series

Call of the Island - University of California, Berkeley

Kelly Liu, Director, Producer, Writer

The Last People of Petra - New York University

Lara Dihmis, Director, Producer, Writer

With You - Savannah College of Art & Design Savannah

Rebecca Floto, Director, Producer, Writer

Scripted Series

AFTERLIFE - University of Southern California

Fiyin Gambo, Director, Writer

Jessie Nunoo, Producer

Fly Again - University of Southern California

Ciara Borgards, Director, Writer

Dylan Luce, Producer

Daniela Muñoz Elizondo, Producer

Nia Rae Lambert, Producer

Killer of Men - American Film Institute

Jordan Betine, Director, Writer

Ruoxiao Li, Producer

Sports

SportsDesk: Championship Countdown - University of Miami

Delanie Haddad, Director, Producer

Taryn Jacobs, Producer, Writer

Jacob Lyons, Director

Shea McDonald, Writer

Dani Vega, Producer

Mel Tenkoff, Producer

Jadyn Cohee, Writer

MK Eason, Writer

Manny Naccarato, Writer

SportsDesk: The Magazine Edition 2025 - University of Miami

Delanie Haddad, Director, Producer, Writer

Taryn Jacobs, Producer, Writer

Arielle Lopez, Producer

Jacob Lyons, Writer

Mia Housman, Writer

Syracuse Men's Soccer vs. Hofstra NCAA Championship Halftime Show - Syracuse University

Griffin Bloomstein, Producer

Steven Labovitch, Director

Adriana Leone, Writer

Daniel Papillo, Writer

Bella Holleran, Writer

Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award

The Foundation also announced the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award, given to a student-produced project that addresses disability issues or elevates emerging artists with disabilities. The 2027 award goes to Fly Again, a dramatic short by University of Southern California students Ciara Borgards (director; writer), Daniela Muñoz Elizondo, Nia Rae Lambert and Dylan Luce (producers).

The film follows a young boy determined to help a flightless bird soar again, a journey that mirrors his struggle to accept his mother's multiple sclerosis and changing abilities. Ultimately, he discovers that love and acceptance can give her wings in unexpected ways.

Loreen Arbus is a two-time Emmy nominee who holds the trailblazing distinction of being the first woman to head programming for a U.S. network, both at Showtime and Cable Health Network/Lifetime, and is a leading advocate for people with disabilities. This is the 14th year for this award, provided by the Loreen Arbus Foundation, which has established and funds scholarships that both enhance and elevate social consciousness around key societal issues.

During the show the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize, will also be awarded to a College Television Award-winning project that best highlights a humanitarian concern.

In addition, attending nominees will participate in three days of professional development events, April 1-3, with media industry leaders prior to the awards show and a special screening of their projects for Television Academy members.

Event Details

Winners in the competition will be announced by celebrity presenters on April 3, 2027, at the Television Academy's North Hollywood campus.

Tickets to the awards ceremony are $25 for students with ID and $50 for general admission. To purchase tickets, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/cta/tickets.

'The strong interest and enthusiasm reflected in this year's significantly increased number of entries speaks to the passion, creativity and ambition of emerging student storytellers,' said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. 'We're excited to recognize their outstanding work and provide opportunities to connect with industry professionals who can help shape their future careers.'

Sponsors of the 46th College Television Awards include The Loreen Arbus Foundation and Vin Di Bona.

The deadline for correcting errors in the listing of nominations is Nov. 24, 2026, at 5 p.m. PST. Omissions will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Contact CTASupport@televisionacademy.com.

About the Television Academy Foundation

The Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to inspiring tomorrow's Emmy winners today by discovering and championing future television leaders. Through its celebrated nationwide programs — including its Internship Program and College Television Awards — the Foundation opens doors for emerging talent, empowering them to launch careers in television. The Foundation also produces The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, an extraordinary archive that preserves the stories of the industry's most influential voices. Together, these initiatives inspire creativity, foster inclusion and shape the future of television.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.





Vin Di Bona

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