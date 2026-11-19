"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
46th College Television Awards Nominees Named, Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award Recipient Announced
Savannah College of Art & Design, California State University, Northridge and Florida State University also have nominated programs.
The Television Academy Foundation today announced nominees for the 46th College Television Awards, which recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide, and revealed the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award.
Open to undergraduate and graduate students, the annual awards are among the industry's premier honors showcasing excellence in student-produced media and providing nominees with high-profile industry exposure within the Hollywood entertainment community. Twenty-four student-produced programs have been nominated, selected from 219 entries from 62 colleges nationwide. Entries are judged by Television Academy members, emulating the Emmy Awards selection process.
New for the 2027 awards program is the 'Vin Di Bona Trailblazer Award for Nonfiction Series,' a $10,000 award sponsored by Emmy Award-winning television producer, director and media entrepreneur Vin Di Bona. Best known as the creator and executive producer of America's Funniest Home Videos, he is widely regarded as a pioneer of reality-based and user-generated programming, transforming home videos into one of the longest-running and most successful primetime entertainment franchises in television history.
Awards and over $45,000 in cash prizes will be presented by television stars at a red carpet ceremony in Hollywood on April 3, 2027, to winning teams in nine categories: Animation Series; Comedy Series (for undergraduate students); Commercial, PSA or Promo; Drama Series (for undergraduate students); News; Vin Di Bona Trailblazer Award for Nonfiction Series; Scripted Series (for graduate students); Sports; and the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award.
Three projects are nominated in eight categories. Criteria for the College Television Awards reflects industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation. Each winning project will receive a $3,000 cash prize and trophy.
Nominees
The nominees for the 46th College Television Awards are listed below:
Animation Series
Honey Business - Brigham Young University
Adin Gates, Producer
Dallin Clarke, Director, Writer
Laika Howl - Savannah College of Art & Design Savannah
Aiden Gottschalk, Writer
Jack Trew, Director
Stone Lions Don't Roar - Savannah College of Art & Design Savannah
Avery Stratton, Producer
Rebecca Otto, Producer
Le Hang Whalen, Director, Writer
Comedy Series
C.U.L.T. - California State University, Northridge
Megan DeFrancesca, Writer
Evan Wilson, Director
Zander Faden, Producer
Candy Jar - Florida State University
Peyton Burton, Director, Writer
Nandhu Ramkumar, Producer
My Muselings & Me - Biola University
Eliana Henry, Director, Producer, Writer
Commercial, PSA or Promo
Equality Now: Hear Her Out - Brigham Young University
Audrey Skouson, Writer
Jacob Willford, Director
Madeline McCauley, Writer
Tabea Purtschert, Writer
Mallory Bennhoff, Producer
For the Swings That Last Forever - Brigham Young University
Moroni Wright, Director, Producer, Writer
Easton Budge, Director, Producer, Writer
Google Gemini - Launch It - Savannah College of Art & Design Savannah
Chelsea Nott, Producer
Brody Van Arnam, Director, Writer
Drama Series
Fear Gorta - Savannah College of Art & Design Atlanta
RJ Allen, Director, Producer, Writer
Luchadora - California State University, Northridge
Nicole Hernandez, Director, Writer
Maja Blackwood, Producer
Bridget Sonobe, Producer
Souls of Savannah - Savannah College of Art & Design Savannah
Nora Wilson-Pratt, Producer, Writer
John Leonardi, Producer
Grace Cafagna, Writer
Sam Prim, Director, Writer
Angelina Gabuzda, Director
Nils Mourato Behrend, Director
Jack Bart, Director
News
FOCUS: Our AI Journeys - Montclair State University
Luciana Martinez, Director, Producer, Writer
Rozin Abdat, Director, Producer, Writer
Sarah Kurz, Director, Producer, Writer
Santi Calle Cifuentes, Director, Producer, Writer
Miky Arias, Director, Producer, Writer
Kevin Borreli, Producer, Writer
Gabriel Ordonez-Bautista, Producer, Writer
Ryan Schultz, Producer, Writer
Jose Calderon III, Producer, Writer
Andrew Cooper, Producer, Writer
Rajas Deshpande, Producer, Writer
Sophia Lazaridis, Producer, Writer
Anya Maruschak, Producer, Writer
Ariana Meshi, Producer, Writer
Suzana Ulloa, Producer, Writer
Hometown Heroes: UMTV Special Presentation Spring 2026 – University of Miami
Taryn Jacobs, Producer, Writer
Delanie Haddad, Director, Producer, Writer
Melanie Lowe, Writer
Wrigley Kordt, Writer
Ximena Hidalgo, Writer
Johnny Mustion, Writer
Shea McDonald, Writer
Brian Matute, Writer
WUFT News - When the Smoke Settles - University of Florida
Alexis Vivanco, Director, Writer
Sebastian Broche, Producer
Vicky Perez, Writer
Drew Bank, Writer
Vin Di Bona Trailblazer Award for Nonfiction Series
Call of the Island - University of California, Berkeley
Kelly Liu, Director, Producer, Writer
The Last People of Petra - New York University
Lara Dihmis, Director, Producer, Writer
With You - Savannah College of Art & Design Savannah
Rebecca Floto, Director, Producer, Writer
Scripted Series
AFTERLIFE - University of Southern California
Fiyin Gambo, Director, Writer
Jessie Nunoo, Producer
Fly Again - University of Southern California
Ciara Borgards, Director, Writer
Dylan Luce, Producer
Daniela Muñoz Elizondo, Producer
Nia Rae Lambert, Producer
Killer of Men - American Film Institute
Jordan Betine, Director, Writer
Ruoxiao Li, Producer
Sports
SportsDesk: Championship Countdown - University of Miami
Delanie Haddad, Director, Producer
Taryn Jacobs, Producer, Writer
Jacob Lyons, Director
Shea McDonald, Writer
Dani Vega, Producer
Mel Tenkoff, Producer
Jadyn Cohee, Writer
MK Eason, Writer
Manny Naccarato, Writer
SportsDesk: The Magazine Edition 2025 - University of Miami
Delanie Haddad, Director, Producer, Writer
Taryn Jacobs, Producer, Writer
Arielle Lopez, Producer
Jacob Lyons, Writer
Mia Housman, Writer
Syracuse Men's Soccer vs. Hofstra NCAA Championship Halftime Show - Syracuse University
Griffin Bloomstein, Producer
Steven Labovitch, Director
Adriana Leone, Writer
Daniel Papillo, Writer
Bella Holleran, Writer
Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award
The Foundation also announced the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award, given to a student-produced project that addresses disability issues or elevates emerging artists with disabilities. The 2027 award goes to Fly Again, a dramatic short by University of Southern California students Ciara Borgards (director; writer), Daniela Muñoz Elizondo, Nia Rae Lambert and Dylan Luce (producers).
The film follows a young boy determined to help a flightless bird soar again, a journey that mirrors his struggle to accept his mother's multiple sclerosis and changing abilities. Ultimately, he discovers that love and acceptance can give her wings in unexpected ways.
Loreen Arbus is a two-time Emmy nominee who holds the trailblazing distinction of being the first woman to head programming for a U.S. network, both at Showtime and Cable Health Network/Lifetime, and is a leading advocate for people with disabilities. This is the 14th year for this award, provided by the Loreen Arbus Foundation, which has established and funds scholarships that both enhance and elevate social consciousness around key societal issues.
During the show the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize, will also be awarded to a College Television Award-winning project that best highlights a humanitarian concern.
In addition, attending nominees will participate in three days of professional development events, April 1-3, with media industry leaders prior to the awards show and a special screening of their projects for Television Academy members.
Event Details
Winners in the competition will be announced by celebrity presenters on April 3, 2027, at the Television Academy's North Hollywood campus.
Tickets to the awards ceremony are $25 for students with ID and $50 for general admission. To purchase tickets, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/cta/tickets.
'The strong interest and enthusiasm reflected in this year's significantly increased number of entries speaks to the passion, creativity and ambition of emerging student storytellers,' said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. 'We're excited to recognize their outstanding work and provide opportunities to connect with industry professionals who can help shape their future careers.'
Sponsors of the 46th College Television Awards include The Loreen Arbus Foundation and Vin Di Bona.
The deadline for correcting errors in the listing of nominations is Nov. 24, 2026, at 5 p.m. PST. Omissions will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Contact CTASupport@televisionacademy.com.
About the Television Academy Foundation
The Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to inspiring tomorrow's Emmy winners today by discovering and championing future television leaders. Through its celebrated nationwide programs — including its Internship Program and College Television Awards — the Foundation opens doors for emerging talent, empowering them to launch careers in television. The Foundation also produces The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, an extraordinary archive that preserves the stories of the industry's most influential voices. Together, these initiatives inspire creativity, foster inclusion and shape the future of television.
For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.
Vin Di Bona
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