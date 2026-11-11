Youth Opera Company to Present BRAVE LITTLE STATE! Fall After-School Workshop Production

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Youth Opera Company will present 'Brave Little State,' an original story by Youth Opera alumna Elsie Pawul that fuses local history, American music, and the enduring questions of growing up. Performances November 28 and 29 in South Burlington, Middlebury, and Montpelier.

In honor of the nation's 250th anniversary and Vermont's own legacy of resilience, Youth Opera Company will present Brave Little State, its fall after-school program production, November 28 and 29 at venues in South Burlington, Middlebury, and Montpelier.

Combining opera and art song selections by American composers including Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber, and Leonard Bernstein with an original story by Youth Opera alumna and intern Elsie Pawul, Brave Little State explores how young people navigate uncertainty, discover what they believe, and imagine their futures – even in the midst of extraordinary circumstances.

Set among schoolchildren in Bennington in 1928, the story unfolds during the academic year following the devastating floods that struck southern Vermont in 1927. The historical setting has particular resonance for today's young performers, many of whom have experienced flooding and other natural disasters firsthand in recent years. President Calvin Coolidge and his famous reference to Vermont as the 'brave little state' also make an appearance. But at its heart, the production is less about history than about the questions that connect generations: What do I like? What do I believe? Where will life take me after I graduate?

Pawul, now a sophomore studying music and theater at the University of Vermont, is one of several Youth Opera alumni returning to contribute to the organization. Fellow alum George Lane, a Wheaton College graduate with degrees in music and early education, recently joined the Youth Opera Advisory Board and is assisting with various aspects of the production as well as alumni relations. Their involvement reflects an exciting new chapter for Youth Opera Company, as former participants increasingly return not only as performers, but also as writers, interns, committee members, and emerging arts administrators. Youth Opera's current and former members are also becoming involved in Mainstage Opera Company of Middlebury productions, participating in the chorus and working behind the scenes on props, supertitles, and administrative support.

'We are at a really exciting moment in Youth Opera's growth,' says founder Sarah Cullins. 'Our alumni are entering important graduate programs in voice, participating in high-level summer programs here and in Europe, and coming back to Vermont wanting to be involved in YOC in new ways: as interns, scriptwriters, in alumni relations, and as committee members. Ultimately, using the program to also train administrators and creators is a new path I'm particularly thrilled by!' For Pawul, returning to Youth Opera as a writer and production intern has offered a new perspective on the organization that helped shape her own artistic interests. 'I know how much the opportunities I had growing up shaped my love for music and performing, so getting to help create those experiences for other young performers has been really meaningful,' says Pawul. 'I think it's important that young people have opportunities to explore the arts, especially in an environment where they're encouraged to learn, try new things, and make the experience their own.'

She has particularly enjoyed watching her original script evolve through collaboration with the cast. 'When you're writing, you have a certain idea of how the characters might sound or how a scene might play out, but then the cast brings their own personalities and interpretations into it. It's been really fun watching the show develop into something that feels like it belongs to all of us.'

The company's expanding reach is also reflected in this fall's cohort of singers, which includes some of its youngest participants to date. Alongside high school students from Middlebury, Colchester, Essex, and Burlington, this fall's group includes students from C.P. Smith Elementary School and Harwood Union Middle School.

Founded in 2019 by Sarah Cullins and pianist Mary Jane Austin, who has served as Music Director since the company's inception, Youth Opera Company officially merged with Opera Company of Middlebury in 2023 (Cullins also serves as the Opera Company's General Manager and Director of Education & Outreach). Youth Opera Company is now one of the organization's flagship educational initiatives, alongside its Young Artist Program, providing training opportunities for early-career professional singers.

With Brave Little State, Youth Opera brings together American music, Vermont history, and the voices of a new generation, while demonstrating that Vermont's spirit of resilience is something each generation gets to define for itself.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Saturday, November 28

2:00 pm - Faith United Methodist Church, South Burlington

7:30 pm - Champlain Unitarian Universalist Society, Middlebury

Sunday, November 29

2:00 pm - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier (a new venue for Youth Opera Company!)

ADMISSION

Admission is always free for audience members under 26. Donations are welcome from all other audience members on a pay-as-you-can basis. Refreshments are provided and merchandise is available for sale.

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