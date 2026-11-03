WERTHER to Open at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier with Julien Dran and Julie Boulianne

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Opéra de Montréal will present Werther, one of Jules Massenet’s great Romantic operas, in a French-language production bringing together artists from Quebec and beyond. French tenor Julien Dran makes his Montreal debut in the title role. He stars opposite Quebec mezzo-soprano Julie Boulianne, who returns to the Opéra de Montréal after a remarkable international career as Charlotte, torn between her feelings and her promise to Albert.

This co-production by Opéra de Montréal, the Canadian Opera Company (Toronto) and Vancouver Opera is directed by Alain Gauthier and features the Orchestre Métropolitain under the musical direction of Jacques Lacombe. Performances take place at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts on November 21 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and November 29 at 2 p.m.

AN IMPOSSIBLE LOVE

Based on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s The Sorrows of Young Werther, Werther tells the story of the young poet’s passion for Charlotte, who is already promised to Albert. Unable to renounce his feelings, Werther is trapped in a love that social conventions leave no room for. First performed in 1892, Massenet’s opera places introspection and emotion at its heart, carried by the composer’s intensely lyrical music.

A FRENCH-SPEAKING CAST

The cast includes several artists who are alumni of the Opéra de Montréal’s Atelier lyrique: Sophie Naubert as Sophie, Tomislav Lavoie as the Bailli and Dante Mullin Santone as Johann. Hugo Laporte portrays Albert, Jeremy Scinocca is Schmidt, Élie Lefebvre-Pellegrino plays Brühlmann and Pascale Brigitte Boilard is Käthchen. Together, these artists reflect the vitality of Quebec’s and Canada’s opera community and the continuity between the Atelier lyrique’s training program and professional careers.

A CANADIAN CO-PRODUCTION WITH STRONG MONTREAL ROOTS

This collaboration among three of Canada’s leading opera companies supports the exchange of artists and works across the country.

Faithful to late 18th-century Germany, Alain Gauthier’s production unfolds in an intimate, autumnal atmosphere, almost as a chamber drama. An engraving of the city of Wetzlar, where the story takes place, is the central set piece. A former Atelier lyrique apprentice and former principal stage manager at the Opéra de Montréal, Gauthier reunites with set designer Olivier Landreville for this production. Jacques Lacombe leads the Orchestre Métropolitain, returning to an opera he has previously conducted in Montreal and at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Costumes are designed by Quebec artist Leïlah Dufour Forget, while lighting is by Toronto-based designer Mikael Kangas.

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