Video: Watch Elena Villalón Perform 'Amore, vieni a me' in Metropolitan Opera's MEDEA Rehearsal

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The Metropolitan Opera has shared new rehearsal footage from its upcoming production of MEDEA, featuring Elena Villalón performing an excerpt from Glauce's Act I aria, "Amore, vieni a me." The video offers an early glimpse at the production, which is part of the company's 2026–27 season. Check out the video!

MEDEA is Luigi Cherubini's operatic adaptation of the ancient Greek tragedy, centered on a woman driven to devastating acts of revenge after being betrayed by her lover, Jason. Having abandoned her homeland and sacrificed everything for their relationship, Medea finds herself cast aside when Jason chooses to marry Glauce, the daughter of King Creon. Consumed by jealousy, grief, and anger, Medea sets out to punish those responsible for her suffering, ultimately committing the unthinkable act of killing her own children.

Composed during the final years of the French Revolution and first performed in Paris in 1797, MEDEA occupies an important place in operatic history, bridging the traditions of 18th-century classical opera and the heightened emotional intensity of the Romantic era. Cherubini's score combines dramatic orchestration, powerful vocal writing, and psychological complexity to explore themes of betrayal, vengeance, and the destructive consequences of unchecked passion. The opera remains one of the composer's most celebrated works, particularly for its demanding title role and emotionally charged storytelling.

The Met's staging is a production by David McVicar, with Carlo Rizzi conducting. The rehearsal video was produced by Pete Scalzitti and Neville Braithwaite.

Pefrormances will run through November 21. Tickets for MEDEA are available at the Met box office, through the Met Opera app, and at metopera.org.

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