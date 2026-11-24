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Soprano Asmik Grigorian, soprano Nina Stemme and tenor Sean Panikkar perform an excerpt from Act III of Janáček's JENŮFA in final dress rehearsal footage from the Metropolitan Opera. The clip features the passage beginning "Vstaňte, pěstounko moja" and comes from the company's current production, which is now playing as part of the 2026-27 season.

JENŮFA centers on a young girl and her imperious stepmother, who makes an unthinkable decision to save her daughter's reputation. The Met describes the opera as a psychologically astute drama in which spiritual growth comes from the hard lessons of real life. The score uses the orchestra to evoke the community and its surroundings, while the sung music closely reflects the pitches and rhythms of the Czech language.

The production is staged by Claus Guth, with Tomáš Hanus conducting. The rehearsal video was filmed by Neville Braithwaite and Alisa Kuznetsova.

The same trio appeared in an earlier look at the production: another Act III excerpt from the Met's final dress rehearsal also featured the Met Chorus. Grigorian was previously seen in footage of Jenůfa's Prayer from Guth's production, filmed at the Royal Opera ahead of the Met run, which began November 16 and continues through December 4. Tickets are available at the box office, on the Met Opera app, or at metopera.org.

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