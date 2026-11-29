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The Royal Opera House has released a short video exploring David McVicar’s production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute ahead of its return to the Main Stage. In the clip, a speaker compares the staging to “opening a child’s picture book,” where familiar figures such as a prince, a princess, a wicked queen and a benevolent king take on psychological depth while retaining their fairy-tale magic. Check out the video!

The Magic Flute follows Prince Tamino, who vows to the Queen of the Night that he will rescue her daughter Pamina from the enchanter Sarastro. Joined by the bird-catcher Papageno, Tamino sets out on a journey that upends his assumptions, as the pair discover Sarastro is in fact a wise and benevolent leader rather than a villain. After enduring three trials, Tamino and Papageno are each united with their loves, Tamino with Pamina and Papageno with Papagena.

McVicar's production has previously earned five-star reviews and is billed by the company as a family favorite, drawing on Mozart's blend of fantastical plot elements and accessible score. The production is scheduled to run at the Royal Opera House from December 13, 2026, through February 17, 2027. The opera will be sung in German with English surtitles, with Dalia Stasevska, Julia Jones, Susanna Stranders and Richard Hetherington sharing conducting duties across two casts.

The Magic Flute is also being made available to stream through Royal Ballet and Opera Stream, joining more than 80 other productions on the platform. The trailer arrives as the Royal Opera continues to roll out its 2026/27 season lineup, which also includes Kasper Holten's staging of DON GIOVANNI, another Mozart work opening the company's Main Stage calendar.

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