Video: Behind The Scenes Of The Atlanta Opera’s Innovative Filming Of SILENT NIGHT
The Atlanta Opera Film Studio put body cameras on cast members for the first time on the Pulitzer-winning opera.
Behind-the-scenes footage from The Atlanta Opera reveals how performers wore body cameras during its production of SILENT NIGHT, marking a first for The Atlanta Opera Film Studio. The point-of-view footage will be incorporated into a cinematic adaptation of the opera, which the company says is coming soon. Check out the video!
Composed by Kevin Puts with a libretto by Mark Campbell, SILENT NIGHT is a Pulitzer Prize-winning opera based on the true story of the 1914 Christmas truce during World War I. The Atlanta Opera's production, directed by General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun, ran at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in November 2026. The November 13 performance was also live-streamed by the company's Film Studio.
Zvulun explained that his creative team drew inspiration from war films such as SAVING PRIVATE RYAN, particularly their use of sweeping battlefield shots alongside handheld camera perspectives that place viewers directly in the action. "This is a possibility that is revolutionary for theater because in theater you can't do that," he said.
Film Studio Director Felipe Barral discussed the technical collaboration with the costume shop to incorporate transmitters and receivers into the performers' costumes, keeping the equipment concealed from the live audience.
The footage focuses primarily on the opera's battle sequence, while also capturing more intimate moments, including characters looking at family photographs and writing letters to loved ones. The Atlanta Opera has also released a separate behind-the-scenes video exploring the production's design.
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