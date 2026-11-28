NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Behind-the-scenes footage from The Atlanta Opera reveals how performers wore body cameras during its production of SILENT NIGHT , marking a first for The Atlanta Opera Film Studio. The point-of-view footage will be incorporated into a cinematic adaptation of the opera, which the company says is coming soon. Check out the video!

Composed by Kevin Puts with a libretto by Mark Campbell, SILENT NIGHT is a Pulitzer Prize-winning opera based on the true story of the 1914 Christmas truce during World War I. The Atlanta Opera's production, directed by General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun, ran at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in November 2026. The November 13 performance was also live-streamed by the company's Film Studio.

Zvulun explained that his creative team drew inspiration from war films such as SAVING PRIVATE RYAN , particularly their use of sweeping battlefield shots alongside handheld camera perspectives that place viewers directly in the action. "This is a possibility that is revolutionary for theater because in theater you can't do that," he said.

Film Studio Director Felipe Barral discussed the technical collaboration with the costume shop to incorporate transmitters and receivers into the performers' costumes, keeping the equipment concealed from the live audience.

The footage focuses primarily on the opera's battle sequence, while also capturing more intimate moments, including characters looking at family photographs and writing letters to loved ones. The Atlanta Opera has also released a separate behind-the-scenes video exploring the production's design.

Free newsletter Get Broadway's biggest stories every morning News, casting, reviews and ticket deals, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

More on The Atlanta Opera Recent Articles Video: Design Vision Behind SILENT NIGHT at The Atlanta Opera

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone