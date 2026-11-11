Video: BRUNDIBÁR / VEDEM Rehearsal Highlights From Opera Orlando

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Rehearsal footage from Opera Orlando's upcoming BRUNDIBÁR / VEDEM shows members of the company's Youth Company working through their roles in the production. The clip offers highlights from the rehearsal room ahead of three performances at the Universal Orlando Foundation Theatre at Orlando Family Stage on December 12 and 13, 2026.

The Opera for the Community production stages two works created in the Theresienstadt ghetto during World War II as a single evening. VEDEM serves as the frame and tells the true story of teenage boys imprisoned in the ghetto who produced a secret underground magazine of the same name. Its libretto is drawn from the actual poems of Petr Ginz, Hanuš Hachenburg, Zdeněk Ornest, and Josef Taussig. Within that frame, Hans Krása's children's opera BRUNDIBÁR follows Aninka and Pepíček as they outwit an organ grinder to save their ailing mother. Imprisoned children performed the opera more than fifty times in the ghetto.

Stage director Kaley Karis Smith, a 2023 OPERA America Women Directors Grant winner, and conductor Whitney Reader both make their company debuts with the production. They lead a cast of Opera Orlando's Youth Company and its 2026-27 season Studio Artists. Sarah Kathryn Curtis and Benjamin Ruiz appear as VEDEM's central soloists, and David Kahng sings the title role of BRUNDIBÁR. The production is presented in partnership with the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida.

As previously reported, individual tickets went on sale in September, with each performance followed by a free talkback held with the Holocaust Center of Florida. Tickets are available through Opera Orlando.

More on Opera Orlando Recent Articles Video: Opera Orlando's MADAME BUTTERFLY at Steinmetz Hall Run

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming