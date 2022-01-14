Vergennes Opera House Moves Performance Dates

The Vergennes Opera House has moved two of its events slated for January and February to March and April. The January 29 show with Rusty DeWees was moved to March 19 and the L.C. Jazz Free Community Concert was moved from February 12 to April 30. All other events dates stay the same and the dance classes presented by Spotlight Vermont will continue as scheduled.

"Given the prevalence and virility of the current COVID strain in our community, we felt it was best to keep the Vergennes Opera House dark for a few more weeks," said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "Our performers are cooperative and grateful with this shift in programming, and our advance ticket holders seem pleased as well."

The Friends of the Vergennes Opera House is managed by volunteers and has no paid staff. The organization's season typically runs from October through March and is supported by a robust and dedicated group of sponsors and individuals from throughout the greater Vergennes region. The 2021-22 season kicked off with three sold-out shows beginning with the Unknown Blues Band in October, followed by the career finale performance of Downtown Bob Stannard and those Dangerous Bluesmen, and ending the calendar year with the 16th annual Broadway Direct show.

The balance of shows in the Vergennes Opera House 2021-2022 season will be:

March 5: Queens of the Blues, featuring Gina Coleman and the Misty Blues Band

March 17: Flightline Brass, Air National Guard Band, New Orleans-Style music, Free Concert

March 19: Rusty DeWees, Comedian, Storyteller, Musician

April 30: LC Jazz Winter Thaw, Free Community Concert



"With a self-imposed 50% occupancy, which limited our audience size to 150 individuals, we knew our shows would fill up fast," said Smart. "So, we decided to film the performances from last year and make them available on our website for everyone to enjoy."

To view performance videos and to reserve your ticket for an upcoming event, visit the Vergennes Opera House events page.