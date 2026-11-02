Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
The Norwegian National Opera and Ballet Will Perform ORPHÉE AUX ENFERS
Performances are scheduled to run on select dates from November 20 through December 16, 2026.
The Norwegian National Opera and Ballet will mount a production of Jacques Offenbach's comic operetta Orphée aux Enfers (Orpheus in the Underworld) at the Oslo Opera House in Norway. Performances are scheduled to run on select dates from November 20 through December 16, 2026.
The satirical two-act operetta, featuring a libretto by Hector Crémieux and Ludovic Halévy, presents a mocking interpretation of the classic Greek myth. The production brings the composer's characteristic wit and musical numbers, including the famous infernal galop commonly known as the can-can, to the main stage of the national theater.
The staging features performances by a cast of principal vocalists and chorus members from the resident ensemble of the Norwegian National Opera, accompanied by the Norwegian National Opera Orchestra.
Ticket prices for the engagement range from kr195 to kr895, with costs varying depending on seating tiers and performance dates. Tickets and detailed schedules can be accessed directly through the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet Official Site, with archival production information available via Operabase.
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