The Met Announces Two-Week Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams, Featuring DON GIOVANNI and More

The Met has announced themed lineups for two weeks of its Nightly Met Opera Streams, the company's ongoing series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the its website during the coronavirus closure. The schedule includes a Myths and Legends week and a Love Triangles week. Telecasts streamed for the first time include Mozart's Idomeneo, with Luciano Pavarotti, Hildegard Behrens, and Frederica von Stade; and Mozart's Don Giovanni, with Renée Fleming, Bryn Terfel, and Ferruccio Furlanetto. Also new to the streaming schedule is Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore, with Anna Netrebko and Matthew Polenzani.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Week 54 - Myths and Legends

Monday, March 22 - Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice

Starring Danielle De Niese, Heidi Grant Murphy, and Stephanie Blythe, conducted by James Levine. Production by Mark Morris. From January 24, 2009.

Tuesday, March 23 - Berlioz's La Damnation de Faust

Starring Susan Graham, Marcello Giordani, and John Relyea, conducted by James Levine. Production by Robert Lepage. From November 22, 2008.

Wednesday, March 24 - Gluck's Iphigénie en Tauride

Starring Susan Graham, Plácido Domingo, Paul Groves, and Gordon Hawkins, conducted by Patrick Summers. Production by Stephen Wadsworth. From February 26, 2011.

Thursday, March 25 - Strauss's Elektra

Starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Production by Patrice Chéreau. From April 30, 2016.

Friday, March 26 - Mozart's Idomeneo

Starring Hildegard Behrens, Ileana Cotrubas, Frederica von Stade, Luciano Pavarotti, and John Alexander, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From November 6, 1982.

Saturday, March 27 - Mozart's Don Giovanni

Starring Renée Fleming, Solveig Kringelborn, Hei-Kyung Hong, Paul Groves, Bryn Terfel, Ferruccio Furlanetto, and Sergei Koptchak, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From October 14, 2000.

Sunday, March 28 - Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer

Starring Anja Kampe, Mihoko Fujimura, Sergey Skorokhodov, David Portillo, Evgeny Nikitin, and Franz-Josef Selig, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by François Girard. From March 10, 2020.

Week 55 - Love Triangles

Monday, March 29 - Bellini's Norma

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Carlo Rizzi. Production by Sir David McVicar. From October 7, 2017.

Tuesday, March 30 - Strauss's Capriccio

Starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen, and Peter Rose, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Production by John Cox. From April 23, 2011.

Wednesday, March 31 - Donizetti's Roberto Devereux

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Elīna Garanča, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecień, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Sir David McVicar. From April 16, 2016.

Thursday, April 1 - Verdi's Il Trovatore

Starring Eva Marton, Dolora Zajick, Luciano Pavarotti, Sherrill Milnes, and Jeffrey Wells, conducted by James Levine. Production by Fabrizio Melano. From October 15, 1988.

Friday, April 2 - Massenet's Werther

Starring Lisette Oropesa, Sophie Koch, Jonas Kaufmann, and David Bizic, conducted by Alain Altinoglu. Production by Sir Richard Eyre. From March 15, 2013.

Saturday, April 3 - Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore

Starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Ambrogio Maestri, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Bartlett Sher. From October 13, 2012.

Sunday, April 4 - Wagner's Tristan und Isolde

Starring Nina Stemme, Ekaterina Gubanova, Stuart Skelton, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle. Production by Mariusz Treliński. From October 8, 2016.